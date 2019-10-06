It might seem like an odd comment on a day when the Patriots racked up 33 points and 442 yards and thoroughly dismantled the Redskins. The box score shows the Patriots finally got Sony Michel going — 16 carries for a season-high 91 yards and a touchdown — and Brady put up great numbers, throwing for 348 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

“Um,” he said. “I think it could be a lot better. So, I think that’s how we feel.”

LANDOVER, Md. – Tom Brady was asked following the Patriots’ 33-7 win over the Redskins Sunday if he and the offense are still feeling their way through things. It took a moment for him to come up with the right answer.

But Brady also was beat up a bit. He took a season-high four sacks, all in the first half. He also took a season-high nine hits — he had taken 15 in the first four games combined.

The Patriots finally overwhelmed a tired Redskins’ defense in the second half. But the first 30 minutes were an adventure for the offensive line as the Patriots only led, 12-7. Brady took too many hits, Michel had just four carries for 10 yards before halftime, and the Patriots struggled to punch the ball into the end zone.

Twice they began drives into the red zone following turnovers, and only came away with 3 points. The Patriots also got stuffed on a fourth-and-1 attempt, and went 2 for 9 on third down in the first half.

Left tackle Marshall Newhouse was asked if the offensive line feels good about how it is playing and where the offense is right now.

“No. I would say not,” he said. “We’re not upset, but we’re leaving a lot out there, leaving a lot of meat on the bone. I think most of the stuff was self-inflicted, but [the Redskins are] a really talented group, and if you don’t account for people and stay engaged in blocks, this is still the NFL.”

The offensive line was a strength for the Patriots last season. And they had tremendous continuity, with all five starters playing in at least 13 of 16 games.

But the line has been an issue through the first five weeks of the season because of injuries. Ted Karras replaced David Andrews before the start of the season, and Newhouse, signed off the street in Week 2, has been filling in for Isaiah Wynn at left tackle. The Patriots are also missing fullback James Develin, and two solid blocking tight ends from last year, Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen.

The Patriots are starting to get continuity — Karras has started all five games at center, and Newhouse has started three in a row at left tackle — but they’re going to play like backups sometimes.

Karras looked a little lost on a sack in the first quarter, and also gave up a pressure that forced Brady to throw the ball away. Newhouse allowed two sacks, and possibly missed his assignment on Brady’s red zone interception in the second quarter. Ryan Kerrigan screamed into the backfield untouched, and Brady made an ill-advised throw to James White near the goal line that was picked off by Montae Nicholson. Newhouse said he had to watch the film to see what happened on that play.

But Karras agreed with Newhouse’s sentiment that the line has some work to do.

“Yeah, there’s always things to get better at,” Karras said. “There were some things that I’m going to look at on the film and not be happy with. But we did enough to win, we executed when we need to.”

Their execution in the second half provided optimism for the offensive line, and the offense in general. Michel ran 12 times for 81 yards, including a season-long 25-yard run and a 14-yard touchdown run, as the Patriots wore down the Redskins’ defense.

“The game’s easier when you run the ball,” said receiver Josh Gordon, who had five catches for 59 yards. “The routes seem easier. We’re just happy and excited that the O-line is pushing down the field. It’s good, old-fashioned football, and if you’re a fan of the game you love to see it.”

Michel hasn’t seen many big holes this year, and was averaging just 2.8 yards per carry entering Sunday.

“That touchdown by Sony was pretty satisfying,” Karras said. “We owe it to him to open some holes like that.”

The Patriots also had two healthy tight ends in Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse, plus a fullback in Jakob Johnson who played in his third game and is getting more comfortable. It enabled the Patriots to run more out of their heavy formations, which was a staple of the offense last year when they had Gronkowski, Allen and Develin.

“It was good to have two tight ends out there and a fullback and be able to get some production out of that group,” Bill Belichick said.

Newhouse, in his ninth NFL season, said he’s finally starting to feel comfortable in the Patriots’ offense. It’s not easy joining a team in Week 2, getting four days of practice to prepare to start at right tackle, then flipping to left tackle midway through your first game, then starting at left tackle the next three weeks.

“They don’t just play you just because you’re there. I think I’ve earned my way here,” Newhouse said. “And then it’s just about being as consistent as I can be and have those guys trust in me, and in that regard I feel like I’m fitting in pretty well.”

“Every day just get a little more comfortable, hearing Ted’s calls or Tom’s calls. That comes with a lot of reps. It’s an on-going project. It’s a process.”

The Patriots know they still have plenty of issues to sort out on the offensive line. But at least they are winning games in the meantime.

“You love to feel like you have a lot of room to improve and be 5-0,” Newhouse said. “That’s an ideal situation. We’ll take it.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin