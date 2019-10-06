After rushing for just 19 yards in the first half, the New England offense churned out 111 during the second half to spark a 33-7 victory over the Redskins in front of an overwhelmingly pro-Patriot crowd at FedEx Field.

But just like a bill that gets bogged down on Capitol Hill, sometimes it takes a little time before reform can take hold. In this case it was 30 minutes.

LANDOVER, Md. — The only fake news coming out of the nation’s capital Sunday was that the Patriots can’t run the ball.

The stands were filled with Patriots jerseys with everyone from current stars like Tom Brady and Julian Edelman to throwback standouts Stephen Neal and Tedy Bruschi represented.

How much did it feel like a home game? Well, even the stadium deejay got caught up in the hysteria, playing the theme from “Flash Gordon” after a Josh Gordon reception in the fourth quarter.

“It was amazing. Oh my God,’’ Bill Belichick said of the red, white, and blue turnout. “It was surprising and overwhelming . . . [We] appreciate the support.”

After being bottled up in the first half (four carries, 10 yards), Sony Michel burst through the suddenly gaping holes for 81 yards on 12 carries in the second half. James White added 26 yards on six totes and Brandon Bolden chipped with 13 yards on a handful of rushes.

Center Ted Karras said there were some tweaks discussed during intermission — he wasn’t about to divulge them — but he said the solution was really simple.

“We came out and executed, really. It was a tough game against a good defense — they’ve got a lot of good players on defense and we feel good about running the ball. It was fun,’’ he said. “Obviously there’s some things that we wish we could go back and re-do. But this is the NFL, and there’s good players and we did enough to win on the road in a pretty cool stadium.’’

The early ground game struggles allowed the Washington defense to put a lot of pressure on Brady, who was sacked three times in the first half and threw a red zone interception for the second straight week.

He was under considerably less pressure when his blockers unlocked Washington’s scheme. He led the Patriots to touchdowns on their first two second-half drives that effectively ended a game that had an eerie feeling early on.

“It got away from us,’’ said Redskins cornerback Josh Norman. “It just got away from us.’’

More accurate is that the Patriots just took it away from them.

Some missed first-half opportunities prevented this game from being a blowout. White was swamped for a 2-yard loss on a fourth-down direct snap at the Redskins 22 and Brady’s aforementioned pick came with Ryan Kerrigan in his face.

The second-half ground and pound game took the sting out of those plays.

“When you run the football, you can do a lot of things in this league,’’ said White. “It opens a lot of stuff. So, it was good to get that ball in the second half and everybody held each other accountable.’’

Here are some other things that stood out as the Patriots ran their record to 5-0 with their 10th straight win.

Scary sight

With Halloween fast approaching, forget about those Joker costumes. The most frightening outfit this fall is the Patriots’ defense. The sight of Jamie Collins and Dont’a Hightower coming through unblocked is enough to send shivers up a quarterback’s spine.

They did it time and again in this one.

“We’re the boogeymen,’’ Hightower said of the linebacking corps. “All of us, we want to be the engine and the starting force of this defense. We know if we go out and play well, that will hype every other spot, whether it’s in the front seven or the back seven.’’

Hightower returned from a one-game absence because of a shoulder injury and collected a team-high eight tackles – half of them for a losses – and 1.5 sacks. Collins had four tackles, a 13-yard sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Linebacker Dont'a Hightower, who had eight tackles a 1.5 sacks, takes down Redskins QB Colt McCoy in the first half. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Double trouble

The Patriots went heavy with some two-tight end sets as Matt LaCosse, who had been battling an ankle injury, saw his most significant playing of the season.

“I feel good,’’ said LaCosse. “It was good to finally get out there and finish a game . . . It’s nice when we can get involved.’’

LaCosse dug in and delivered some solid wham blocking and also chipped in with a 22-yard catch. Ryan Izzo had two catches for 39 yards, including a wide-open 10-yard touchdown from Brady in the fourth quarter – his first in the NFL.

“You’re always surprised when you’re that wide open,’’ said Izzo, who took some good-natured heat from his teammates for not keeping the ball as a souvenir. “You’re just thinking, hopefully Tom has his eyes on me.”

Tight end Ryan Izzo hauls in a 10-yard TD in the fourth quarter, his first careet touchdown catch. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

On the fly

If there were any lingering doubts about Julian Edelman’s chest injury, he alleviated them with his eight-catch, 110-yard effort.

Edelman was his squirrely old self and hinted that he felt a big game was coming by how preparations went during the week.

“When we have a good week of practice, it usually carries over to the game,’’ he said.

Solid footing

Rookie Jake Bailey took over the kickoff duties and showed again why the Patriots traded up to draft him and why they’re so confident in him.

Bailey recorded touchbacks on all seven of his kickoffs, keeping speedy return man Steven Sims in mothballs. Bailey also punted six times (only one was returned) for 46.2 net average.

Trailing on the play

Sims’s 65-yard touchdown run gave the Redskins a 7-0 lead and the Patriots their first deficit of the season. Sims turned the corner quickly and the Patriots missed several tackles. It turned out to be Washington’s lone offensive highlight.

“We went to the sideline and made adjustments and looked at what went wrong, then went out the next series and just tried to do better,’’ said Stephon Gilmore. “We know it’s football and the biggest thing for us is to just comeback from that adversity.’’

Jersey boys

Adrian Peterson rushed seven times for 18 yards as the 13-year veteran played perhaps his final game against the Patriots. He rushed to midfield after the game, greeted Brady, and asked for his jersey. The quarterback said he’d send it right over after the game.

Jim McBride