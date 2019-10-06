But the biggest takeaway has to be that the offense, specifically the offensive line, still has a lot of work to do. Tom Brady was running for his life all day, taking more sacks on Sunday (four) than he had in the first four games combined (three). In the first half, the Patriots went 2 for 9 on third down, 0 for 1 on fourth down, and just 1 for 4 in the red zone. Twice the Patriots took over inside the red zone following turnovers, and the Patriots managed just 3 points out of it.

■ Yes, a solid win on the road. Yes, the offense looked much better in the second half, particularly Sony Michel and the run game. But this is the Redskins, and they were playing a backup quarterback. The Patriots should win this game by 26 points.

Bill Belichick showed no faith in the offensive line, punting on fourth and 1 from midfield. And Josh McDaniels didn’t know what to call on fourth and 1, choosing a gimmick run to James White that got stuffed.

The Patriots eventually dominated the second half, mostly because the Redskins’ offense couldn’t move the ball, and their defense likely got tired. But the Patriots’ offense still has plenty of room for improvement. Eventually this season, the Patriots will face a team that can play both offense and defense, and the Patriots will have to play better than they did on Sunday.

■ Brady seemed like he had more throws on the run Sunday than he had all season. Sometimes it worked well, like on his 21-yarder to James White and his 29-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Bolden. But Brady’s interception also came while throwing on the run.

The Patriots really struggled to run the ball in the first half (seven rushes for 19 yards). And the Redskins were able to get consistent pressure on Brady without blitzing. At least two of the sacks came on a three-man rush. Marshall Newhouse, the new left tackle, gave up two sacks, and seemed to miss his assignment on the interception. Center Ted Karras looked lost while giving up a sack in the first quarter. And Marcus Cannon got absolutely bullied by Tim Settle for a sack, letting the defensive end plow right through him.

This game should amplify the Patriots’ need for more offensive line help. Perhaps the Patriots and Redskins can swing a trade for Trent Williams before they fly home.

■ As for the interception, this is the second straight week that Brady threw one in the end zone. Last week, he stared down his receiver the whole way. This week, he tried to make a hero throw to White instead of throwing it out of bounds. We’re not used to seeing bad decision-making from Brady.

Brady also missed a wide-open deep throw to Josh Gordon that should have been a touchdown and probably will cause Brady to lose a little sleep tonight. But Brady made up for it with the beautiful improvisation and throw on the run to Bolden for a 29-yard touchdown.

■ Props to Michel, who shouldered the load in the second half. Michel had just four carries for 10 yards at halftime, but had 10 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown in the second half, showing impressive elusiveness on a 25-yard scamper and a 14-yard score. Michel also finally got involved in the passing game, catching three passes for 32 yards. This is what we expected to see when Michel was drafted in the first round last year.

■ Good to see Julian Edelman get back on track, catching 8-of-9 passes thrown his way for 110 yards and a touchdown. He still looked a little sore with the rib injury, and his one missed target was a bad drop over the middle. But Edelman showed good catch-and-run ability and looked more like The Squirrel than he did last week, when he was clearly slowed in Buffalo.

■ Dont’a Hightower was a menace in the first half, logging a sack and four tackles for loss. He finished the day with a team-high eight tackles and 1.5 sacks. The Patriots’ defense is noticeably better and more physical when Hightower, who missed last week’s game in Buffalo with a shoulder injury, is in the lineup.

■ The Patriots’ defense has now forced 11 interceptions through five games, a pace of 35 this year. Last year, the Patriots had 18 interceptions, and the league high was 27. The pass rush has done a great job of creating pressure, and the back seven has pounced on almost every mistake.

■ Of course, the quality of opponent has to be considered. The Patriots have faced an injured Ben Roethlisberger, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Luke Falk, Josh Allen, and Colt McCoy through five weeks. Not exactly murderer’s row.

Sunday, the Redskins gained just 220 yards and went 1 for 11 on third down. Other than a 65-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the Redskins did nothing. The Patriots’ defense was dominant, but the Redskins’ offense was equally putrid.

■ New kicker Mike Nugent missed his first extra-point attempt, and banked his last one in off the upright. He did make both field goals, from 37 and 23 yards. If Nugent isn’t perfect this Thursday against the Giants, Belichick should keep looking for a kicker.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin