LANDOVER, M.D. – Phillip Dorsett injured his hamstring early in the Patriots-Redskins game Sunday and left the game in the first quarter.

It looked like Dorsett may have gotten hurt on a third-down play that ended with Tom Brady getting sacked. As the Patriots sent the punting unit on, Dorsett was slow walking to the sideline. Shortly after, he left for the locker room with trainers and was quickly declared questionable to return to the game.

Dorsett would join several other Patriots receivers making regular visits to the training room. Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon both started against Washington but have dealt with injuries recently, Edelman to his chest and Gordon to his finger and knee.