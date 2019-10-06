The Patriots’ run game has struggled all year, with Michel averaging just 2.8 yards per carry, down from 4.5 last year. And the first half of Sunday’s game was no different, as Michel rushed for just 10 yards on four carries.

“Good,” Tom Brady said. “We’re going to start him off and get him the ball and put him in the end zone in the first quarter. Everyone can go home.”

LANDOVER, Md. — Sony Michel rushed for a season-high 91 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, and the Patriots improved to 11-0 in Michel’s brief career when he scores a touchdown.

But Michel broke loose in the second half as the Patriots’ offense started tiring out the Redskins’ defense, with Michel rushing 12 times for 81 yards in the second half. It included a season-high 25-yard run and a 14-yard touchdown run on the same drive in the third quarter.

“We had ups and downs in the first half, but you try to pick it up in the second half, and we did a better job,” Michel said.

Michel also finally became involved in the passing game, catching his first three passes of the season for 32 yards. He had only seven catches for 50 yards all of last season, and had just one pass thrown his way through the first four games.

But with Rex Burkhead missing Sunday’s game with a foot injury, Michel picked up the slack in the passing game.

“I’m just excited that I’m able to help the team in any way,” Michel said.

