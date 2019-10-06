Good thing they were playing Washington or the Patriots would have paid for a first half in which they frittered away points and sent an engraved invitation to their opponent to stay in the game. Good thing they were playing Washington or dropping back to pass the ball 34 times in the first half and running it seven against one of the league’s worst run defenses could have been a game-planning gaffe.

LANDOVER, Md. — Good thing they were playing Washington . . . was the refrain of the day for the Patriots as they moved to 5-0 against a team in a greater state of disarray than any other institution in the nation's capital.

Good thing they were playing Washington or quarterback Tom Brady’s agita over the offense wouldn’t have been partially placated by 33 unanswered Patriots points and a second half that saw the Patriots reach the end zone on three of the four possessions he helmed.

Hail to the Redskins for helping the Patriots and Brady snap out of an offensive funk in a 33-7 victory in front of a Patriots-partisan crowd at FedEx Field. Owners of five losses, three underwhelming quarterbacks, and one very hot seat for coach Jay Gruden, Washington was the latest victim in the Patriots weak-to-weak march through the NFL.

Allowing the third-most points per game in the NFL entering the day, the ’Skins were an ideal sketchpad for the Patriots offense to draw out its form. They erased and re-drew their plan of attack to rout Washington in the second half.

The play of this Patriots offense has tested the pliability of Brady’s patience, which is not as flexible as his 42-year-old frame. His frustration was palpable last week after a 21-drive stretch across two prior games that produced just two TDs. Brady’s blunt comments this week about nurturing young players carried a Dan Marino-esque tone.

The delivery didn’t play well, but the message was accurate. He can’t be responsible for elevating everyone else’s play all the time. Where he misspoke is that other players can help him do his job, and they did with a running game that chose FedEx Field to finally deliver.

As transcendent as Brady is, he’s not a solo performer. He still needs a supporting cast, especially at an age when most quarterbacks require more talent around them to excel, not less.

This game was a tale of two halves and two offensive approaches by the Patriots.

In the first half, the Patriots tried to put the offense squarely on Brady’s right shoulder. It was pass, pass, pass. They threw away scoring opportunities, going 1 for 4 in the red zone and 2 of 9 on third-down. The Patriots simply lack the health, experience, and weaponry to play that way right now, even when they dust off distracting accessories like the high-speed no-huddle attack they favored on Sunday. Plus, they suffered another loss when Brady favorite Phillip Dorsett exited in the first quarter with a hamstring injury.

In the first 30 minutes, Brady got more help staying clean from Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, who helped pick sod out of Brady’s buckled knee brace after an awkward slide, than he did his complementary cast. He was sacked three times, matching his season total.

He also didn’t help his own cause with an egregious red zone interception for the second consecutive week, a chuck and duck pass to James White that was intercepted by Montae Nicholson. The Patriots squandered two turnovers that set them up in prime Washington territory, failing to pick up a first down and settling for only a 23-yard Mike Nugent field goal that gave them a 12-7 halftime lead.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels rediscovered the running plays on his call sheet in the second half. New England ran the ball 20 times for 111 yards in the second half and dropped back to pass 12 times with Brady completing 9 of his 11 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. That’s the type of bloodless efficiency we’re used to seeing from Brady and Co.

“When you can run the football you can do a lot of things in this league. It opens up a lot of stuff, so it was good to get that going in the second half,” said White, when asked if it was nice to take the burden off Brady. “I think everybody held each other accountable and wanted to get it done. I think Sony [Michel] ran hard. Brandon [Bolden] ran hard. The offensive line was blocking it up, the receivers too getting in there. Hopefully, we just use it as a building block and keep working at it.”

Brady was in a better mood than he was following the Buffalo win, but his answer, when asked if the offense was still feeling its way through the season, was telling.

“Umm . . . you know, we . . . um, it could be a lot better. I think that’s how we feel,” said Brady. It was a chary reply because he knows anything he says or that his body language betrays can and will be parsed like the Zapruder film

I’ll say it, Tom, the Patriots are still throwing stuff and seeing what sticks. They switched it up, employing a no-huddle attack early and actually targeting Michel and the tight ends in the passing game. Who knew they were eligible receivers?

The offense remains by the Patriots lofty standards — the key phrase in this entire discussion — a work in progress.

But the running game was finally removed from cold storage against an opponent that was surrendering 147.5 yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry. Michel discovered there was life five yards beyond the line of scrimmage, rushing 16 times for 91 yards and a 14-yard score.

“It is fun [to have the run game going],” said center Ted Karras. “That’s been kind of a mantra against us throughout the first couple of weeks of the season. We have to get the running game going. I think we take a lot of pride in that and doing our job. . . . We have such good backs that I’m glad that we could get them going on some bigger runs.”

The run game brought balance to Brady’s latest passing mileposts.

No. 12 finished the day with the 90th 300-yard passing game of his career (28 of 42 for 348 yards with three touchdowns and an interception). He passed Brett Favre for third on the all-time passing yards list. TBQB now has 71,923 passing yards and needs 18 to move past Peyton Manning for second place all-time behind Drew Brees.

Brady remains capable of brilliant bailout plays when they’re required. He displayed that on the Patriots’ first touchdown drive of the second half on a 21-yard third-down toss to White.

Washington brought safety Landon Collins up to the line to blitz from the offense’s left. Brady immediately recognized it and pointed it out to left tackle Marshall Newhouse. Collins beat Newhouse, but Brady, anticipating the pressure, rolled to his right, and lofted a beauty to White. Four plays later, he avoided another free rusher, floated to his right, and flipped a 29-yard touchdown toss to Bolden.

Those are plays that teams wandering through the quarterback wilderness like Washington don’t get.

Good thing Brady plays for the Patriots.

Christopher L. Gasper can be reached at cgasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.