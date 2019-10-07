“We understand we’re all in the NFL,” Tate said. “We’re going up there to do a job. We’ve all played in big games, at some point. I don’t think we need to put too much pressure on ourselves. We don’t want to get too high, too low, and we just want to live in the moment.”

“I don’t think we have a locker room full of fanboys,” Tate said when asked about the mystique of playing against the defending champions in their own building.

Golden Tate, who was rumored to be a potential Patriot in the offseason, told reporters Monday he doesn’t think the Giants will be intimidated when they take the field Thursday night in Foxborough.

The Giants are 2-3 coming into Thursday’s game, and will be facing an unbeaten Patriots’ team. Tate, who has 13 catches in three career games against New England, knows what’s in store for New York.

“We know they’re going to come well-prepared,” Tate said. “Their defense is one of the greats in the National Football League. We’re going to have to play good, solid, fundamental football. We need to be efficient on third down, efficient in the red zone, and we need to come away with 7 points when we’re down there. We have to control the clock the best we can to keep [Tom] Brady and company off the field.

Golden Tate (right) was part of a Lions’ team that upset New England last season. He’s seen here hugging Detroit head coach -- and former Patriots’ defensive coordinator -- Matt Patricia after that game. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

“If we do our job the best we can, execute the best we can, and really study up on who the New England Patriots are, I think we have the chance to go out and do something special.”

Tate was a free agent in the offseason, and had expressed interest in signing with New England, saying he would “love” to be part of the Patriots.

“That organization, they’ve proven to be champions year in and year out,” he told the ProStyle Podcast. “They work hard, for sure. But you know where you’re going to be at the end of the season. You’re going to be looking at not going to the playoffs, but you’re going to be looking at maybe a first-round bye, which is key.

“You gotta admire that organization. They do things right. They’ve been doing it for a long, long, long time. So, I’d definitely love to be a part of something like that and catch a few passes from ol’ Tommy Boy. Julian [Edelman] is a buddy of mine. I’m real good buddies with him and I’ve heard good things. Kyle Van Noy, who got traded from Detroit and has been there and has been balling out since, has said great things about the organization. I definitely would not mind going over there for sure.”

