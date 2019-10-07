Watson, who missed New England’s first four games this season because of a four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, was in the locker room Monday but declined to speak to reporters. He later posted a statement on Twitter, expressing his disappointment in the outcome.

“The God of victory is also God in failure,” Watson tweeted. “I gave my all, but it was not enough to earn a spot on the Patriots roster. I’m beyond disappointed but even more upset for my family who has supported me with all the love a husband and father could ask for. They are my heroes.”

Watson was eligible to return for Sunday’s game at Washington but was not activated and did not make the trip to Landover, Md. The Patriots had until 4 p.m. on Monday to activate him. By releasing Watson, the Patriots did not create a roster spot because the 38-year-old veteran had a roster exemption following the suspension and did not count against the 53-man limit.

Cornerback Jason McCourty, who worked out with Watson during the break between OTAs and training camp, called his former teammate “a really good dude.”

“Ben is overall a great person to be around, football aside,” McCourty said. “He’s a guy who’s strong in his faith, mature, a father of seven, so [there’s] a lot to learn from him in that standpoint.”

With Watson’s departure, the Patriots’ depth chart at tight end features Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo.