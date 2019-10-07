fb-pixel

After a slow start, the Patriots turned in another dominant performance, beating the Redskins 33-7 Sunday in Landover, Md.

Tom Brady wasn’t at his best in the first half Sunday, but he and his teammates were able to raise their game on offensive in the second half to help the Patriots beat the overmatched Redskins.
Tom Brady wasn’t at his best in the first half Sunday, but he and his teammates were able to raise their game on offensive in the second half to help the Patriots beat the overmatched Redskins. Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Tight end Matt LaCosse hurdled Redskins safety Montae Nicholson after making a 22-yard carch in the first quarter.
Tight end Matt LaCosse hurdled Redskins safety Montae Nicholson after making a 22-yard carch in the first quarter. Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Dont'a Hightower sacked Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy during the second quarter.
Dont'a Hightower sacked Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy during the second quarter. Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Bill Belichick questioned the ball placement during the first quarter.
Bill Belichick questioned the ball placement during the first quarter. Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Sony Michel rumbled 14 yards for a third- quarter touchdown, part of the 111 yards the Patriots rushed for after halttime.
Sony Michel rumbled 14 yards for a third- quarter touchdown, part of the 111 yards the Patriots rushed for after halttime. Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Kicker Mike Nugent had a mixed debut Sunday, hitting on a pair of field goals but also missing an extra point attempt.
Kicker Mike Nugent had a mixed debut Sunday, hitting on a pair of field goals but also missing an extra point attempt. Barry Chin/Globe Staff
With Patriots fans in abundance at FedEx Field, players and coaches felt right at home. “Oh my God, there were so many Patriots fans there,” said coach Bill Belichick.
With Patriots fans in abundance at FedEx Field, players and coaches felt right at home. “Oh my God, there were so many Patriots fans there,” said coach Bill Belichick. Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Tom Brady, who was sacked four times and hit nine times, scrambled in the face of pressure during the second quarter.
Tom Brady, who was sacked four times and hit nine times, scrambled in the face of pressure during the second quarter.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Washington Redskins Montae Nicholson intercepted a pass intended for James White in the end zone during the second quarter.
Washington Redskins Montae Nicholson intercepted a pass intended for James White in the end zone during the second quarter. Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Julian Edelman, who had eight receptions on nine targets for 100 yards, is surrounded after his 6-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Julian Edelman, who had eight receptions on nine targets for 100 yards, is surrounded after his 6-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Barry Chin/Globe Staff