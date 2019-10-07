After a slow start, the Patriots turned in another dominant performance, beating the Redskins 33-7 Sunday in Landover, Md.Tom Brady wasn’t at his best in the first half Sunday, but he and his teammates were able to raise their game on offensive in the second half to help the Patriots beat the overmatched Redskins. Barry Chin/Globe StaffTight end Matt LaCosse hurdled Redskins safety Montae Nicholson after making a 22-yard carch in the first quarter. Barry Chin/Globe StaffDont'a Hightower sacked Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy during the second quarter. Barry Chin/Globe StaffBill Belichick questioned the ball placement during the first quarter. Barry Chin/Globe StaffSony Michel rumbled 14 yards for a third- quarter touchdown, part of the 111 yards the Patriots rushed for after halttime. Barry Chin/Globe StaffKicker Mike Nugent had a mixed debut Sunday, hitting on a pair of field goals but also missing an extra point attempt. Barry Chin/Globe StaffWith Patriots fans in abundance at FedEx Field, players and coaches felt right at home. “Oh my God, there were so many Patriots fans there,” said coach Bill Belichick. Barry Chin/Globe StaffTom Brady, who was sacked four times and hit nine times, scrambled in the face of pressure during the second quarter.Barry Chin/Globe StaffWashington Redskins Montae Nicholson intercepted a pass intended for James White in the end zone during the second quarter. Barry Chin/Globe StaffJulian Edelman, who had eight receptions on nine targets for 100 yards, is surrounded after his 6-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Barry Chin/Globe Staff