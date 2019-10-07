They have the best young quarterback in the game, the most offensive firepower in the league, and one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL. The Chiefs were the only other AFC team to start 4-0, and Patrick Mahomes is at the top of the list to win MVP for a second straight season.

The Patriots are rolling through the AFC again this year, now 5-0 after Sunday’s dismantling of Washington. But if any team can knock off the Patriots in January, it’s the Chiefs.

For anyone sick of seeing the Patriots in the Super Bowl every year, the Chiefs are their best hope.

But they are suddenly showing some cracks. The Chiefs’ 19-13 loss to the Colts Sunday night was their first of the season, and their injury situation is getting serious.

The Chiefs don’t look quite so dominant right now, which is where we begin our Week 5 review:

■ The Chiefs didn’t skip much of a beat when Tyreek Hill suffered a clavicle injury in Week 1, winning their first four games and averaging nearly 34 points per game. But now the injuries are starting to pile up.

Sammy Watkins, who has been terrific this year filling in for Hill, played just two snaps Sunday night because of a hamstring injury. And Mahomes suffered a scary ankle injury that didn’t force him from the game but clearly affected him. Mahomes still threw for his 321 yards, but he had just one touchdown pass, and the Chiefs snapped their streak of 25 consecutive games of scoring at least 25 points.

And the Chiefs still have a lot of problems on defense, even after changing coordinators and adding Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark in the offseason. The Colts ran all over the Chiefs — a whopping 45 carries for 180 yards — and with Marlon Mack gaining 132 yards, the Chiefs have now allowed a 100-yard rusher in three of five games. To make matters worse, star defensive tackle Chris Jones has a groin injury, and his status is unclear.

One loss isn’t the end of the world, and the Chiefs will still be one of the AFC’s top teams. But the Patriots will be 7-0 before you can blink, and the Chiefs have tough games upcoming with the Texans, at the Broncos, vs. the Packers and vs. the Vikings. They need to figure out their issues quickly, or the Patriots will have the AFC No. 1 seed wrapped up by their Week 10 bye.

■ Meanwhile, the team on the other sideline Sunday night deserves a lot of credit. The Colts haven’t blinked since Andrew Luck surprisingly retired in August, and they improved to 3-2 with the big win in Kansas City, site of their frustrating playoff loss in January.

Jacoby Brissett threw for only 151 yards and had a pick, but he helped the Colts control the ball for more than 37 minutes and keep Mahomes off the field.

The Colts are dangerous this year. Brissett can play, they have the best offensive line in football, their defense is pesky, and Frank Reich is a heck of a coach.

It’s amazing how well things worked out for the Colts with the Josh McDaniels/Reich situation. They accidentally found the perfect man for the job.

■ From the Squeaky Wheel Gets the Grease Dept., wouldn’t you know it, but Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins fed Adam Thielen early and often against the Giants, a week after Thielen publicly criticized Cousins for not hitting on big throws.

Thielen was targeted eight times, and caught seven passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a feel-good 28-10 win. Cousins had his first 300-yard game of the season, completing 22 of 27 passes for 306 yards, two touchdowns, and a sparkling 138.6 passer rating.

Adam Thielen snags a touchdown pass in the third quarter. al bello/Getty/Getty Images

The Vikings improved to 3-2, but not everyone is happy. Star receiver Stefon Diggs was targeted only four times, and caught just three passes for 44 yards. When asked about his unhappiness, Diggs replied, “Yeah, I want to be in Minnesota,” then winked at the camera. The Vikings say they won’t trade Diggs, but perhaps they just haven’t gotten the right offer yet (cough, Patriots, cough).

■ The Saints and Panthers probably wouldn’t mind if Drew Brees and Cam Newton take their time coming back from injury. The Saints improved to 3-0 under backup Teddy Bridgewater with a 31-24 win over the Bucs. Bridgewater had his best game yet, completing 76 percent of his passes and throwing for 314 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception. A free agent after the season, Bridgewater is making a case to be the Saints quarterback if/when Brees retires.

And the Panthers improved to 3-0 under second-year backup Kyle Allen with a 34-27 win over the Jaguars. This win was really more about Christian McCaffrey than Allen, who threw for just 181 yards and a touchdown. But Allen, who also started one game last year, is the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win his first four starts and not throw an interception.

McCaffrey, meanwhile, is making an early case for MVP, which isn’t easy for a non-quarterback. He had another monster day — 237 total yards and three touchdowns — and became only the second player in NFL history with 500 rushing yards and 250 receiving yards through five games (Thurman Thomas, 1991).

■ Hello, Houston. The Texans exploded Sunday, taking down the Falcons, 53-32. Deshaun Watson had a career day, throwing for 426 yards, with five touchdowns and no interceptions, while completing 28 of 33 passes.

The Texans’ inconsistent 2-2 start was disappointing, but they have one of the most talented rosters in the league, and might be a surprise threat to the Patriots in the AFC. A big test in Kansas City this Sunday awaits.

■ The biggest surprise 3-2 team may be the Raiders, who look for real after taking down the Bears, 24-21, a week after beating the Colts. Receiver Tyrell Williams and Darren Waller have had fantastic seasons, but the Raiders might be 4-1 if they had one more weapon. Patriots fans aren’t the only ones dreaming of what might have been had they kept Antonio Brown on the roster.

■ The Ravens may be 3-2 after beating the Steelers in overtime, 26-23, but Lamar Jackson is who we thought he is. Jackson has thrown five interceptions in his last two games, and the Ravens have lost two of their last three, as opponents are forcing him to be a pocket passer. Jackson’s big passing numbers to start the season were just a case of him beating up on the Dolphins and Cardinals.

Ex-Patriots players

■ Giants LT Nate Solder: Big Nate is still having trouble in New York, allowing two sacks and committing two holding penalties in the loss to the Vikings. Solder has allowed five sacks this year and has not shored up the Giants line.

■ Panthers WR Chris Hogan: Landed on injured reserve last week after injuring his left knee in Week 4, but the Panthers said Hogan may return this season. He has just three catches for 24 yards in four games.

■ Titans CB Logan Ryan: Had nine tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits in the Titans’ 14-7 win over the Bills. Ryan has an interesting stat line for a cornerback, with two interceptions and 2.5 sacks.

■ Titans RB Dion Lewis: Had just four touches for 30 yards, continuing a season-long trend in which he isn’t getting the ball. Free Dion Lewis!

Ex-Patriots coaches

■ Titans coach Mike Vrabel: It’s one step forward, one step back. The Titans just can’t get into a rhythm with Marcus Mariota.

■ Lions coach Matt Patricia: Still at 2-1-1 following a bye. Big game at Green Bay this week.

■ Texans coach Bill O’Brien: Keeping it going won’t be easy. Next two games: at Chiefs, at Colts.

■ Dolphins coach Brian Flores: This Sunday, it’s 0-5 Redskins at 0-4 Dolphins. Loser gets relegated to the CFL.

Stats of the Week

(via NFL Research and ESPN Stats and Info)

■ The Packers are 5-0 all-time at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, including a Super Bowl win.

■ The Jets have more defense/special teams touchdowns (three) than offensive touchdowns (two).

■ The Eagles became the first team in NFL history with 10 sacks and two defensive touchdowns in a game.

■ The Patriots have allowed the fewest points through five games (34) since the 2005 Colts (29).

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin