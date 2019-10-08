“How can anyone tell me how long I’m supposed to be out?” Barkley asked an NFL Network reporter. “... Everyone’s putting these messages out there and no one heard from my mouth that I’m out six-to-eight weeks. That made no sense at all.”

Barkley suffered a high-ankle sprain during Week 3, a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was expected to miss at least six to eight weeks. But Barkley said Sunday that he didn’t think his recovery would take that long.

Running back Saquon Barkley will likely miss Thursday’s Giants-Patriots game, according to ESPN.

But according to ESPN, Barkley will not be able to get medical clearance to take on the 5-0 Patriots.

That leaves rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, starting in just his third game, without one of his top weapons.

To make matters even worse for the Giants, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and Wayne Gallman, who has been playing in place of Barkley, have been dealing with concussions and had the team practiced on Monday, they wouldn’t have participated. Evan Engram would have also missed with a knee injury.

Gallman suffered his injury during the Giants’ loss on Sunday to the Vikings, which left just undrafted rookie Jon Hilliman, who played at Boston College, and Eli Penny, a fullback, on the depth chart.

