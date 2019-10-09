Wide receiver Antonio Brown think the Patriots should bring him back.
In a video that streamed on his Instagram account Wednesday, Brown had a message for his fans.
“[If] you guys follow the Patriots, tell them to call me. They still gotta pay me, so might as well let me earn it.”
Brown filed four grievances against the Patriots: One each for Brown’s $1 million guaranteed base salary, his $9 million signing bonus, his unpaid Week 3 salary of $62,500, and his $20 million option year in 2020.
The Patriots released Brown on Sept. 20 after a string of allegations including rape, sexual assault, and harassment emerged in his two weeks with the team.
