The Giants will be particularly shorthanded against the Patriots on Thursday.
Running backs Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) and tight end Evan Engram (knee) will all miss Week 6 at Gillette.
The injury bug hit at an inopportune time for the 2-3 Giants. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who will make just his fourth start, will have to face a talented Patriots defense that’s allowed just two defensive touchdowns through five games, and he’ll be doing it without most of his offensive weapons.
Next up for the Giants at running back will be undrafted rookie Jon Hilliman, who played at Boston College before transferring to Rutgers as a graduate student, and fullback Eli Penny.
