Three days after wide receiver Phillip Dorsett injured his hamstring in Washington, the Patriots ruled him out of Thursday’s game against the Giants.

Dorsett got hurt and didn’t finish the Redskins game. It has seemed unlikely since Monday that he would play against New York, given that he was listed as a non-participant on the team’s practice reports. There was no practice Monday, but the Patriots issued a projected injury report.

Dorsett has been around Gillette Stadium this week, and his injury isn’t considered severe, but with the short turnaround from Sunday to Thursday, it makes sense that he will not play.