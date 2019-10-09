Three days after wide receiver Phillip Dorsett injured his hamstring in Washington, the Patriots ruled him out of Thursday’s game against the Giants.
Dorsett got hurt and didn’t finish the Redskins game. It has seemed unlikely since Monday that he would play against New York, given that he was listed as a non-participant on the team’s practice reports. There was no practice Monday, but the Patriots issued a projected injury report.
Dorsett has been around Gillette Stadium this week, and his injury isn’t considered severe, but with the short turnaround from Sunday to Thursday, it makes sense that he will not play.
Without him, the Patriots will rely primarily on Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, and Jakobi Meyers, who should assume Dorsett’s spot as the No. 3 receiver in the game. Gunner Olszewski is also available.
It will be a major test for Meyers, especially since Edelman (chest) and Gordon (knee) are also on the injury report and listed as questionable to play.
Meyers, who impressed during the preseason with 20 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns, has yet to replicate that success during the regular season.
Along with Gordon and Edelman, running back Rex Burkhead (foot), linebacker Shilique Calhoun (ankle), safety Patrick Chung (heel), and safety Nate Ebner (groin) are also listed as questionable.
The Giants will be the more limited team, however, with running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver Sterling Shepard, and tight end Evan Engram all out.
