“I think if it’s someone in college it would be a little bit longer but these guys are so good it’s unbelievable. Luckily I got to hit about 20, 21 kicks with these guys, almost 25 in my workout, so my workout was a full day,” Nugent said. “But it took two kicks, maybe one to be like OK, we’ve got this down.”

FOXBOROUGH — It’s only been a week since he joined the Patriots, but Mike Nugent feels like he’s had enough time to feel comfortable with the whole kicking operation in New England.

Nugent, who said he kept up a routine of kicking off once a week and practicing field goals three days a week while he was a free agent, said he was happy he’d gotten the call from his agent telling him the Patriots wanted him to come try out early enough Tuesday that he knew not to kick that day so he’d be rested for what turned out to be a long audition.

Since his was a successful tryout, those kicks ended up becoming like practice reps he took with long snapper Joe Cardona and holder Jake Bailey.

Nugent said he’s pretty easy-going about how he likes the hold and that there aren’t any particulars he prefers from Bailey. He said he missed his first kick in Washington because he wasn’t fluid on his follow throw, not because of any issue with the operation overall. He expects the same to be true going forward – if the results aren’t there, blame lack of execution on Nugent’s own abilities, not the operation as a whole.

“I’ve just got to do my job because I know the other 10 guys are going to do it perfectly,” he said.

It’ll be worth monitoring Nugent’s performance as the weather gets more difficult. The former Jets and Bengals kicker’s comfort kicking in the elements seems like an obvious factor that would have drawn the Patriots to Nugent in the first place, and helped him on his tryout day. It was windy and rainy that day, but Nugent felt like it was nothing in comparison to other bad-weather days he’s kicked in Foxborough.

“It was the nicest I’ve ever been in that stadium, actually,” Nugent said.

He was either exaggerating or forgetting, since a perusal of Nugent’s past games against the Patriots includes a few early season contests with lovely conditions on record, but he’s definitely cortrect that he’s kicked at Gillette during some gross ones, a rainy December game in 2005 where the temperature at kickoff was 26 degrees and another December game in 2007 that was 36 degrees with a wind chill of 25 and winds around 17 miles per hour. The Patriots took both those games from Nugent’s Jets and he was 2 for 3 on field goals, making kicks of 38 and 33 yards but missing from 35.

Nora Princiotti