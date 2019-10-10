New England linebackers Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy combined on the play of the night with Collins forcing a late fumble and Van Noy returning it for the touchdown that gave the Patriots a 28-14 lead in an eventual 35-14 lead over the Giants at Gillette Stadium.

These guys are here to do whatever they can to secure a Patriots victory.

FOXBOROUGH — The Boogeymen were back getting their groove on Thursday night.

The Patriots survived the Giants despite sending a parade of players to the blue popup tent over the course of the night as the medical staff hustled around like a M*A*S*H unit.

Matt LaCosse (knee), Josh Gordon (knee), Patrick Chung (chest), Dont’a Hightower (shoulder), J.C. Jackson (knee), and Jakob Johnson (shoulder) all needed first aid.

Injuries have become far too common in these Thursday night games as players who are used to getting adequate rest after a Sunday game are forced to sacrifice rest and recovery time.

With Phillip Dorsett out and Gordon sidelined for the second half, the Patriots’ offense ran the final 30 minutes with rookie wideouts Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski playing heavy minutes.

The 6-0 Patriots now get 11 days to lick their wounds before traveling to the Meadowlands for Monday night date with the Jets Oct. 21.

With the Patriots’ offense stuck in neutral, Brandon Bolden decided a special effort was in order.

The versatile veteran with the long blond dreadlocks knifed through the Giants’ protection and blocked Riley Dixon’s punt at the 19-yard line late in the first quarter. The ball sputtered in the air for what seemed like a New York minute before Chase Winovich, the rookie with the long blond hair, snatched it and hustled in from the 6 for the touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

With the offense continuing to sputter, including a turnover on downs and a Tom Brady interception, the defense, like it has all season, gave the Patriots a nudge when Duron Harmon picked off an errant Daniel Jones throw and returned it to the Giants’ 20-yard line.

It took New England five plays to cash in on the turnover when Bolden busted over from the 1-yard line for a 14-0 lead.

The Giants weren’t interested in just playing the part of the punching bag, however, and quickly tied it in a Patriots-like fashion — with a big play from their quarterback and another from their defense.

Jones hit Golden Tate in stride for a beautiful 64-yard touchdown down the right sideline. Jones dropped the pass where only Tate, who was draped by Jonathan Jones, could catch it.

The Patriots were mounting a drive when disaster struck in the form of Lorenzo Carter, who drilled Brady for an 9-yard strip-sack. Linebacker Markus Golden scooped up the loose ball and returned it 42 yards for the tying touchdown.

To add injury to insult, Gordon hurt his left knee when his leg bent awkwardly as he tried to tackle Golden inside the 5-yard line.

Gordon stayed on the ground for several minutes before limping off under his own power. He spent time in the blue medical tent and on the stationary bike before being listed as questionable to return.

With LaCosse already out with a knee injury, the Patriots abandoned their heavy, two-tight end packages and stuck to 11 personnel (three receivers, one back, one tight end) on the ensuing possession.

New England marched 75 yards on 11 plays, with Brady capping the drive with a 1-yard push to give the Patriots a 21-14 lead.

New York couldn’t answer on its opening drive of the second half as Stephon Gilmore picked off a Jones pass — New England’s third interception of the game.

New England embarked on a clock-killing 16-play drive but came up with bupkis when Mike Nugent’s 40-yard field goal attempt clanked off the left upright.

The Patriots stifled the Giants on their next possession and headed to the fourth quarter still clinging to a 7-point lead.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.