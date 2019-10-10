FOXBOROUGH — Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Giants, and shortly before halftime he was declared questionable to return.

Gordon twisted his leg trying to tackle linebacker Markus Golden, who was on his way to the end zone with a touchdown off a fumble. On second and 12, Tom Brady held the ball too long and was strip-sacked by Lorenzo Carter, before Golden snatched the ball and ran it back.

The touchdown and ensuing extra point made it 14-14.