FOXBOROUGH — Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Giants, and shortly before halftime he was declared questionable to return.
Gordon twisted his leg trying to tackle linebacker Markus Golden, who was on his way to the end zone with a touchdown off a fumble. On second and 12, Tom Brady held the ball too long and was strip-sacked by Lorenzo Carter, before Golden snatched the ball and ran it back.
The touchdown and ensuing extra point made it 14-14.
Gordon writhed in pain on the ground and took a long time to get up. He limped off the field flanked, but not held up, by trainers and immediately went to the blue medical tent on the sideline.
Gordon already had been dealing with a left knee injury that had him listed as questionable for the game.
Without Gordon and Phillip Dorsett, who is inactive because of a hamstring injury, the Patriots were down to Julian Edelman and undrafted rookies Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski at wide receiver.
Gordon stayed on the sideline until halftime and rode a stationary bike, presumably to keep loose.
