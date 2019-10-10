Asked before Thursday’s game about the possibility of Rob Gronkowski returning to the Patriots, owner Robert Kraft appeared to keep the door wide open for a possible return for the tight end.
“We all love Gronk and I think the bottom line is, he hasn’t put his retirement papers in. We can pray and hope,” Kraft told the NFL Network. “I think that’s a good academic argument that there is hope with Gronk.”
Because Gronkowski hasn’t filed his retirement paperwork — according to Kraft — it could pave the way for his return. Many players wait to officially file with the league. However, given that Gronkowski has been coy when asked about a possible return, it certainly doesn’t do anything to tamp down the rumors.
