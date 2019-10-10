Bruschi, who was a member of the 2007 Patriots squad that went 16-0 in the regular season only to dramatically lose to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII, thinks this year’s team has the potential to go undefeated. “I don’t see why they can’t,” he said, citing New England’s top-ranked defense and strength of schedule as two factors.

“I’d like to see if it could be done,” Bruschi said in a telephone interview. “Because [in 2007] we failed in the last game. I think there will be a team out there that eventually can get it done. I hope that team, whoever it may be, if they had that chance, they’d embrace it and not turn it down.”

Offensively, however, Bruschi noted there are currently more questions than answers. The wide receiver corps has been well-represented on the injury report, with Julian Edelman (chest), Josh Gordon (knee), and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) dealing with nagging issues. Running back Rex Burkhead, too, has been limited in practice with a foot injury.

The process of assembling a cast of offensive weapons around 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady has been a revolving door for new faces. Receivers Demaryius Thomas, Maurice Harris, Dontrelle Inman, Cameron Meredith, and Bruce Ellington never appeared in a regular-season game for the Patriots. Neither did tight ends Ben Watson, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, and Lance Kendricks.

Wideout Antonio Brown played in one game, hauling in a 20-yard touchdown pass, but was swiftly released amid multiple sexual assault allegations.

“There was a hiccup,” Bruschi said. “There was a hiccup with Antonio Brown because that sort of made them think there’s a direction [they’re] going to go in now because of who [they] have at receiver. Then that was taken away. Reasons or not, I don’t want to talk about that. When that’s taken away, it’s almost like a reset button.”

So, what now? Do the Patriots go back to being a smash-mouth team, relying on a strategy that propelled them in the postseason last year? Well, that doesn’t seem like the best option, Bruschi said. Second-year rusher Sony Michel’s underwhelming performance thus far — 262 yards on 78 carries entering Thusday night — would back that up.

“All of a sudden that blocking tight end that Rob Gronkowski was, that block at left tackle that Trent Brown was, that great center you had in David Andrews — and oh yeah, by the way, your fullback [James] Develin [is on injured reserve] — they’re not there anymore,” Bruschi said. “It’s just not as effective.”

Bruschi’s not too concerned, though. He reiterated the Patriots treat September as an extension of the preseason, which gives Bill Belichick and the rest of the coaching staff an opportunity to tinker with personnel and strategy. Michel, for example, was featured more in the passing game against the Redskins in Week 5, making a career-high three receptions.

“What’s benefited them is that they’ve played some teams they can do some experimenting against,” Bruschi said. “The Giants are another team this week that you can do that with.”

Bruschi anticipates the Patriots will find more of an offensive rhythm by Thanksgiving. With the Oct. 29 trade deadline looming, the roster may look a little different at that point. Does Bruschi think there are moves to be made?

“Absolutely,” he said. “If you’re a player in that locker room, you always anticipate somebody new walking through that door. Because if there’s anything they’ve shown, it’s until the last possible second, they’ll do anything they can to put the best team on the field.”

Bruschi hopes the Patriots don’t back down from a chance at perfection if they are in position to make history. Bruschi, who works as an NFL analyst for ESPN, has had multiple conversations with retired center Jeff Saturday, who also works for ESPN, about how the 2009 Colts could have pursued the feat.

“[Jeff] would tell me on a regular basis, ‘We wanted to go for it, but it was out of our hands,’ ” Bruschi said. “There’s a lot of different philosophies. I wonder if they look back and say, ‘Man, I wish we would have at least went for it.’ ”

No matter how the season plays out — Bruschi said he’s not used to looking so far ahead after 13 seasons with the Patriots — New England’s record is no doubt a positive start.

“To be in transition offensively and still be 5-0, that’s a good thing,” Bruschi said.