The Patriots took another hit at fullback Thursday night, as it is expected that Jakob Johnson will be placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, according to a league source.

Johnson had been filling in admirably for James Develin, who was placed on IR with a neck injury suffered in Week 2 at Miami.

New England suffered several injuries against the Giants Thursday, the most notable a knee injury to Josh Gordon. According to a league source, it’s too early to determine the extent of the other injuries, but certainly having 11 days off before the next game should help.