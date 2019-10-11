The attrition left Edelman as both the go-to guy for Brady and the go-to guide for callow pass-catchers Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski, pressed into larger roles after Josh Gordon was felled by a knee injury. The only thing thinner than the Patriots’ receiving corps right now is the air atop Mount Everest.

Both the available members of Brady’s Circle of Trust and the Patriots’ options in the passing game dwindled to a disconcertingly low level in a pedestrian 35-14 victory over the New York Giants Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBOROUGH — Forget Next Man Up, Julian Edelman is the last one left, the last trusted Tom Brady target at wide receiver still standing.

Edelman has never been such a sine qua non to New England as he is now. His ability to get open in a phone booth is a lifeline for an offense that feels claustrophobic. Edelman delivered his second straight 100-yard receiving effort (nine catches for 113 yards) despite not being near 100 percent. The 33-year-old Brady security blanket is grinding through a rib injury.

An offense still searching for consistency, identity, and efficiency can hang its proverbial hat on No. 11 and not much else once the ball leaves Brady’s hand. Edelman (15 targets) and running back James White, who caught all nine of the passes thrown his way for 46 yards, were targeted on 24 of Brady’s 41 attempts.

The Patriots provide us the luxury of grading and parsing victories for artistic merit. This one wasn’t very artful, and right now neither is the offense.

The offense is clearly the weakest of the three units, and, paradoxically, the one having the hardest time scoring. A unit that’s usually masterful has been reduced to practical — scoring its three touchdowns Thursday on 1-yard runs, two of them QB sneaks by Brady — and predictable.

The defense continued its domination against rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, forcing four turnovers and scoring on a Kyle Van Noy fumble return. The special teams generated a blocked-punt touchdown for the second time in three games. Meanwhile, the depleted offense was reduced to running the same three-wide-receiver, one-tight-end personnel grouping in the second half with tight end Matt LaCosse and fill-in fullback Jakob Johnson nursing injuries.

“It’s a game of adversity,” said Edelman, who has 17 receptions for 223 yards the last two weeks. “It’s something we were prepared for. It wasn’t as pretty as we wanted it, but we were able to go get it done.

“Hats off to the defense and special teams once again doing unbelievable things. We’ve got to hold our end of the bargain up more.”

Brady and Edelman as a tandem boast what the offense as a whole does not — chemistry, continuity, and precision partnership. Edelman’s 36-yard reception on a double-move in the fourth quarter set up the score that finally sealed the game against an overmatched and undermanned Giants team.

Unless the Patriots make a deal for a wide receiver or Rob Gronkowski answers the entreaty from Robert Kraft to come out of retirement, Edelman will be holding up more of the passing-game bargain. The learning curve for the New England neophytes is steep. Relying on Gordon is a risky proposition. Phillip Dorsett, who was out with a hamstring injury, has wilted when asked to handle a bigger role.

Minitron is the one true reliable receiver.

Adding to Edelman’s import, the Patriots struggled to establish the running game, which has been the norm. They padded their numbers with an irrelevant 26-yard Sony Michel run on the final drive, yet still averaged only 3.4 yards per carry.

Once again, Brady, who had his second straight 300-yard passing day (31 of 41 for 334 yards with an interception) and passed Peyton Manning for second on the all-time passing yards register, declined to endorse the offense.

When asked directly what his assessment of it was and whether he thinks it has been good enough, Brady sidestepped the question better than he did the Lorenzo Carter strip-sack that begat a 42-yard Markus Golden touchdown return for the Giants: “We’ll see. We’re 6-0, so try to get to 7-0.”

Edelman is not only the team’s most productive pass-catcher, he is an important bridge between an impatient Brady and the young receivers. He serves as a sage sensei for Meyers and Olszewski, wise in the mystical ways of earning Brady’s trust and the intricacies of the offense.

Prodded by Edelman, both young players produced. Meyers had four catches for 54 yards on four targets, including a 23-yard back-shoulder grab in the second quarter that set up a 1-yard touchdown.

Meyers said he and Olszewski are just trying to show that they know what they’re doing.

“Just show them that we can run the right routes and be in the right spot,” said Meyers. “So, I think it was a step forward. Hopefully, we can earn more on our plate.”

Edelman can relate to Olszewski and Meyers. He was once in their shoes as a young, converted college quarterback trying to earn entree into Brady’s inner circle. That seems so long ago. Now, Olszewski is referring to him as “Pops” and Edelman is third all-time on the Patriots receptions list with 537 after passing Stanley Morgan Thursday night.

“We had Pops in the huddle, Julian, kind of giving us encouragement, big brother,” said Olszewski, who snagged his first two NFL receptions. “He is a very intense guy. He always kind of tells us back to, ‘When I was a rookie, I was doing this, this, and this. You better get on it and yada, yada, yada.’

“So, it’s kind of like I don’t want to piss him off, him and Tom both. He’s helped us out a ton, though. When you need something, you can go to him and be like, ‘Dude, look, how do I do this?’ He’ll just tell you.”

Edelman is not just a No. 1 receiver, he’s a receiving role model.

“Definitely, it’s a load of respect for him,” said Meyers. “He gets here earlier than everybody. Stays later than anybody. He’s always ready to play, no matter what his physical condition is. He wants to give it his all. He’s a competitor.

“It just feels good to go out there and play with him because it pushes you to be better or match his energy every day.”

The reigning Super Bowl MVP is tied for fifth in the NFL in catches (38), but he’s enjoying helping the young guys catch on.

“I love those two,” said Edelman. “It’s funny, you’re playing the game for a while, and I remember when I was that guy in the huddle with guys that had been playing a long time.

“You try to think back of how you felt. You try to encourage the best you possibly can to make them go out and play their best, because the better they play, the better we’re all going to play.

“They can play good ball, so I’m excited for them and the opportunities they got. They did some good stuff. We’ve just got to continue to keep going.”

The offense is in development, and so is the receiving corps.

Edelman remains a sure thing on an offense that has precious few right now.

Christopher L. Gasper can be reached at cgasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.