One more defensive touchdown (the Pats’ third of the season), another score set up by an interception (one of the team’s league-leading 13 on the season) and an overall defensive domination only amplified the narrative that already has us wondering where this unit might end up in the NFL’s all-time rankings.

FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots remained undefeated Thursday night, the hapless Giants their latest victims after a 35-14 blowout at Gillette Stadium . Six weeks into the season we can say this much with certainty: New England’s defense is going to lead the way.

But here’s what else we know as the Patriots take an 11-day breather before their next game: If the defense is leading the way, then the secondary is leading the defense. And if the secondary is leading the defense, then Stephon Gilmore is leading the secondary. And if Stephon Gilmore is leading the secondary, if he is the best player on the best unit on the best team in football, then what does that tell us about Gilmore?

To quote the great Darrelle Revis, who tweeted during the game, it tells us Gilmore is “by far the best corner in the game right now.”

Who would argue?

Gilmore was everywhere again Thursday night, a nightmare for Giants’ rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones didn’t seem afraid to throw at Gilmore, targeting him on the very first play from scrimmage. But the price of that 9-yard completion to Darius Slayton may have been too high, because from that point on, Gilmore was determined to make Jones’ night miserable.

“There’s 31 teams that know they shouldn’t be throwing at Stephon Gilmore,” fellow cornerback Jason McCourty insisted after the game. “But we kind of rig our defense so that it forces them to throw the ball at him. I think he gave up a gain on the very first play and we got to the sideline and Dev [Devin McCourty] was like ‘If they want to live throwing the ball at Steph the whole game, we’re okay with that.’ He has a lot of confidence in himself but as a secondary, we have even more confidence in him and his ability.”

That confidence is earned by the work Gilmore does all week in addition to game day, when he won’t allow a teammate in practice to complete a pass, when he talks to his fellow defensive backs about the willingness to cover any top receiver any time, when he takes the quiet demeanor he maintains off the field and turns into the “beast” McCourty has come to appreciate on the field. It’s also borne out by statistics, with Gilmore consistently rated the top corner in the league byPro Football Focus.

Thursday night’s game will surely help his case. When Gilmore wasn’t breaking up passes — at one point literally reaching around what appeared to be a completion to Slayton and knocking the ball loose, at another tipping a ball intended for Golden Tate high enough that John Simon was able to pick it off — he was doing the job himself.

With a third-quarter interception down the left sideline, Gilmore showed so much of what makes him great on one play. He jammed a receiver at the line of scrimmage and got out in coverage in time to take advantage of a bad Jones throw, stopping short of intended target Rhett Ellison and turning around to juggle and secure a ball aimed directly at him.

“He ran the play the play before that, came back to the same play,” Gilmore said, “and we played a different coverage. He thought we were in man and I played zone and I came off and made a play.”

Though the Pats wouldn’t ultimately turn the turnover into points, they did use the ensuing possession to chew up most of the third-quarter clock, 18 plays across 9:35 that ended when Mike Nugent missed a 40-yard field goal.

Overall, Jones targeted Gilmore six times, more action than he normally sees. “I was happy he kept throwing, and I could just keep making plays,” Gilmore said. “Not surprised, but I like when the ball comes my way. It’s fun to make plays. I’m happy to get my hands on some balls and make some plays.”

Gilmore finished with the interception and four pass breakups.

“Steph, he does it every day in practice and does it on Sundays,” a raspy-voiced head coach Bill Belichick said after the game, perhaps forgetting it was Thursday night. “He does a great job playing the ball. That play down the sideline [against Slayton] was a really good play, the receiver had the ball and he got it on the way down. He’s a very talented player and he works extremely hard.”

It was, by and large, a strange night of football for the Pats, who continue to find themselves stuck in neutral on offense for long stretches, but who upended the Giants regardless in an assortment of ways. Two 1-yard touchdown plunges by Tom Brady, another 1-yard TD by Brandon Bolden, a 6-yard return of a blocked punt for a Chase Winovich touchdown and a 22-yard fumble return by Kyle Van Noy resulted in an easy win.

But more injury problems didn’t make it easy — tight end Matt LaCosse left early with an ankle issue and Josh Gordon never returned after twisting his knee on a tackle after a second-quarter sack-fumble turned into a Giants TD.

By the time they got to the fourth quarter, Belichick said they were down to one offensive grouping, crediting offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and his staff for creativity and production. The defense had sustained its casualties, too — Patrick Chung, JC Jackson, Donta Hightower and Simon all went to the injury tent at different points — but with more depth and talent they fared much better.

It starts with Gilmore, the best player on the best unit on the best team in football.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.