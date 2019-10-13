‘‘Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession,’’ the Pope tweeted after canonizing five new saints at a mass at Vatican City.

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, included the Saints’ Twitter logo in a tweet Sunday morning — one New Orleans football fans took as a good omen for their team.

The New Orleans Saints got an unexpected — and probably unintentional — backer for their game at Jacksonville.

The hashtag and capitalization of Saints added the Fleur de Lis, the emblem associated with the Saints and worn on the team’s helmets.

People certainly noticed as one person wrote, ‘‘Who Dat, father?’’ At least one Saints player took the tweet as a good sign: ‘‘Wow, are we blessed or what?!??’’

The Saints ultimately defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 13-6.

The tweet came after Francis on Sunday, with Britain’s Prince Charles looking on, canonized Cardinal John Henry Newman, praising the 19th-century Anglican convert who became an influential, unifying figure in both the Anglican and Catholic churches.

Francis quoted from one of Newman’s most famous hymns, ‘‘Lead, Kindly Lights,’’ as he presided over Mass on Sunday before an estimated 50,000 people in a sun-drenched St. Peter’s Square to declare Newman and four women saints.

Newman, a theologian and poet, is admired by Catholics and Anglicans alike because he followed his conscience at great personal cost. When he defected from the Church of England to the Catholic Church in 1845, he lost friends, work and even family ties, believing the truth he was searching for could only be found in the Catholic faith.

Newman was canonized along with four women, including three nuns from the 19th and 20th centuries — Sisters Giuseppina Vannini of Italy, Mariam Thresia Chiramel Mankidiyan of India, and Brazilian Dulce Lopes Pontes — as well as Swiss laywoman Margherita Bays.