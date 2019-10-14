A week after he was released, Ben Watson will rejoin the Patriots, according to ESPN.
Watson, 38, was suspended for the first four games of the season and was not activated for the fifth. He was cut after the Patriots beat the Redskins in Week 5 to move to 5-0.
Watson told WEEI radio two days after he was released that he wasn’t shutting the door on playing for the Patriots again.
“Any organization never totally moves on from a player,” he said. “What [coach Bill Belichick] told me is that he doesn’t have a roster spot right now. That doesn’t me he won’t tomorrow, or maybe he won’t at all. I really think it becomes a need basis.”
