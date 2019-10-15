Concussions in preseason practices fell to 30 from 45 in 2018, perhaps a reflection of the decision this year to eliminate drills that involve especially violent one-on-one contact. The total of 79 preseason concussions in practice and games was the same a year ago.

‘‘We have more work to do,’’ said Dr. Allen Sills , the league’s chief medical officer, at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The NFL says the number of concussions in exhibition games this year rose to 49 from 34 in 2018, an increase of 44 percent and a setback in efforts to reduce brain trauma.

ACL injuries during the preseason declined to 16 from 28 in 2018. But the concussion rate in exhibition games was the highest since 2015.

‘‘Progress in helmet safety is not always linear,’’ Sills said.

More study regarding preseason concussions is planned to assess who is being injured and how. It is disproportionately rookie and first-year players, which underscores the need to teach proper techniques and rules to players new to the league, Sills said.

‘‘A lot of the players who have been injured in games don’t end up making the roster,’’ he said.

Owners also discussed the new rule approved as a one-year experiment that allows pass interference calls or non-calls to be challenged by coaches and reviewed via replay. The rule hasn’t quelled debate about such calls.

Rich McKay, Atlanta Falcons president and a member of the competition committee, said it’s too soon to say whether the rule is a success.

‘‘I don’t think we would give a summation on whether a rule that has been in place for six weeks is working or not,’’ McKay said. ‘‘Let’s let the season play out.’’

Peters to Ravens

The Rams traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Ravens for linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 draft pick. Peters had been a starter for the Rams since they acquired him from the Chiefs before last season, taking on important assignments against opponents’ top receivers. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has five interceptions in 22 games since joining the Rams . . . The Bears put Pro Bowl defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on injured reserve, the latest blow on the injury front for a team trying to keep up in the NFC North. Hicks suffered an elbow injury Oct. 6 against the Raiders. Coach Matt Nagy had suggested Hicks might return this season, and putting him on IR allows the Bears to bring him back in eight weeks . . . The Steelers will have to dig their way out of an early-season hole without defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who was placed on IR two days after tearing a pectoral muscle in the first quarter of a victory over the Chargers . The six-year veteran was in the midst of his best season, racking up 3½ sacks and six tackles for loss.