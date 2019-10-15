Defensive lineman Michael Bennett has been suspended by the Patriots for one week for conduct detrimental to the team, according to the NFL Network.
Bennett was not present at Tuesday’s practice.
The 11-year veteran told ESPN: “On Friday, I had a philosophical disagreement with my position coach that has led to my suspension. I apologize to my teammates for any distraction this may have caused.”
Bret Bielema is the Patriots defensive line coach.
Bennett’s playing time has dropped significantly since he joined the Patriots ahead of the 2019 season. He is playing only 21.7 snaps per game, which is less than half of what he played last year with the Eagles.
Advertisement
Nora Princiotti of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin