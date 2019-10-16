Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown has been sued in California for domestic violence, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.
Per Florio, the civil lawsuit, filed Monday, alleges Brown slapped the plaintiff, “bruised, bloodied, and battered” her on multiple occasions, and threatened to shoot her “in the [expletive] head.” The suit details at least three incidents that occurred earlier this year, according to Florio.
Brown was a member of the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII team and started all 16 regular-season games. He signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders in March. The 26-year-old has started in each of Oakland’s five games this season, playing on 89.1 percent of offensive snaps.
