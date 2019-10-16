According to the lawsuit, Marzette-Sanders accused the 6-foot-8-inch, 380-pound Brown, who played for the Patriots last season, of slapping her, hitting her and choking her at different times and threatening to shoot her in the ‘‘head before you walk out that door with my son.’’

Marzette-Sanders said the two began dating in March 2017 and had a son together last January. She said the two had a ‘‘non-marital partnership agreement’’ and she moved around the country to be with Brown before he kicked her out of their home in Texas in June.

‘‘I am aware that my ex-girlfriend has filed a civil suit against me,’’ Brown wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. ‘‘I deny the claims. They are false. I believe in the court system where I will clear my name. I will not be making any further comment at this time.’’

Barkley looks ready

The wait for Saquon Barkley may finally be over for the Giants. The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was a full-go at practice Wednesday, increasing the likelihood he will play against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend. It will be the first time the running back has played since sustaining a high sprain to his right ankle on Sept. 22 against Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants also might get tight end Evan Engram (knee) back Sunday . . . Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he was punched in the face Wednesday by a ‘‘fan’’ who wanted to take a picture with him. Garrett posted on his Twitter account that the person ‘‘hopped’’ out of his car before delivering a blow that had little effect on the muscular 6-4, 270-pounder. ‘‘Put your legs into it,’’ Garrett wrote, ‘‘might have actually made me flinch.’’

Steelers sticking with Rudolph

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that Mason Rudolph will return to the starting lineup when he is cleared to return from a concussion sustained against Baltimore on Oct. 6. Rookie Devlin ‘‘Duck’’ Hodges filled in nicely for Rudolph during a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week, but Tomlin didn’t hesitate when asked if Rudolph will play once he’s available. ‘‘[Rudolph] is our quarterback when he clears the protocol and it’s as simple as that,’’ Tomlin said. ‘‘Appreciate the efforts of ‘Duck’ and so forth, but as soon as [Rudolph] is ready to go, he’s ready to go.’’ . . . The winless Dolphins have again changed starting quarterbacks. Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his first start since Week 2 when the Dolphins play at Buffalo on Sunday. Coach Brian Flores had previously said Josh Rosen would remain the starter after Fitzpatrick came off the bench and nearly rallied the Dolphins to their first victory last Sunday against Washington. ‘‘We moved the ball better with Ryan in the game, and I think we need to stay with that,’’ Flores said Wednesday . . . The Bears are cautiously optimistic quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will return from a left shoulder injury this week. Trubisky says he feels ‘‘close’’ to 100 percent and hopes to return when the Bears host the Saints on Sunday . . . Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury when Kansas City visits the Broncos on Thursday night . . . Safety John Johnson was placed on injured reserve by the Rams because of a shoulder injury. The former Boston College standout, who has 50 tackles and two interceptions this season, has started every game last season for the Rams, including the Super Bowl.