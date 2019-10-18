The Chiefs play Green Bay a week from Sunday, then face the Vikings and Titans before a Monday night matchup against the Chargers on Nov. 18. The Chiefs (5-2) have their bye the following week, so it is possible they hold Mahomes out until their game against Oakland on Dec. 1. A week later, they visit Foxborough to play the Patriots.

Mahomes had an MRI Friday that showed the ligaments were intact, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was still sorting through the results and putting together a timetable for his return.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped significant ligament damage when he dislocated his right kneecap and there is optimism the reigning NFL MVP could be back on the field in about a month.

‘‘The kid had the MRI and we don’t have all the information. That’s what I can give you,’’ Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday. ‘‘Once we get the information, we can give you everything that kind of happened and what’s going on down the road. The whole deal.’’

Mahomes was hurt during the Chiefs’ 30-6 win in Denver on Thursday night while sneaking for a first down on fourth-and-short deep in Broncos territory. Everyone jumped up from the pile but Mahomes, who quickly reached for his right knee as trainers rushed onto the field.

Physicians used what is called a reduction maneuver to guide the patella back into place, and Mahomes was helped to his feet and shooed away to a waiting cart. As players from both teams gathered to pat him on the back, Mahomes limped off the field and to the locker room with little assistance.

Mahomes was only in the X-ray room for a couple minutes before he was ruled out.

The Chiefs led, 13-6, when Mahomes left and journeyman quarterback Matt Moore, who was signed just before the season when backup Chad Henne broke his ankle, finished the game.

Moore wound up going 10 of 19 for 117 yards, a good chunk of it coming on a 57-yard scoring strike to Tyreek Hill.

‘‘It’s hard to do, really the whole thing he’s done, coming in late to us,’’ Reid said. ‘‘Then it’s hard to be a relief pitcher. He’s done it before. There’s a certain way to prep for that and he understands that. It paid off for him. The best part is we didn’t have to change up a lot of things. The hard thing is if the guy comes in, the backup, and you have to change the whole offense.’’

Reid indicated that Moore would be the starter going forward, and that rookie Kyle Shurmur — the son of longtime NFL coach Pat Shurmur — could be elevated from the practice squad as the backup.

‘‘I shorted some throws and missed some stuff, some stuff I think the quarterback should hit,’’ Moore said, ‘‘but I kind of got into a little rhythm there as the game went on and Coach Reid had a nice flow going on with play calls and made me feel comfortable as we went on down.’’

Kamara, Cook out

The Saints ruled out top running back Alvin Kamara and top receiving tight end Jared Cook for Sunday’s game in Chicago. Kamara, hobbled by ankle and knee soreness, has 649 yards from scrimmage in six games. Cook, who has an ankle injury, has 15 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns . . . Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant will miss his second straight game with a toe injury. Last week at Arizona, Kendall Sheffield made his first career start in place of Trufant. The rookie will likely get the nod again . . . Safety Reshad Jones and center Daniel Kilgore have been ruled out of the Dolphins’ game Sunday at Buffalo. Jones missed practice this week with a chest injury and has played in only three games this season.

Barkley ready to go

Saquon Barkley has been cleared to return to the Giants’ lineup for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Last year’s offensive rookie of the year has not played since spraining his right ankle on Sept. 22 against the Buccaneers . . . The Rams expect cornerback Jalen Ramsey to play on Sunday in Atlanta. Ramsey went through a second full practice with the Rams on Friday, three days after Los Angeles acquired the former All-Pro cornerback in a trade with Jacksonville. Ramsey missed the Jaguars’ past three games with a back injury shortly after making a trade request . . . Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who has been out since Sept. 29 with a left shoulder injury, will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Saints, even after he practiced all week without limitations. Chase Daniel relieved Trubisky and had one start. The Bears are coming off a bye . . . The Eagles will be without nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters (knee) when they visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Rookie first-round pick Andre Dillard will make his first start in Peters’s place. Linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) also won’t play and wide receiver DeSean Jackson remains out with an abdominal injury. Jackson hasn’t played since Week 2.