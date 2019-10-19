Fielding questions at his locker, Brady grew increasingly irritated when pressed about his brief appearance in the eight-episode comedy series that was released Friday. In a scene circulating on social media, a smiling Brady walks out of what appears to be a strip mall massage parlor, “Top Happy Spa,” before exchanging words with a potential customer in the parking lot.

“I think there’s a lot of things that are taken out of context, that you choose to make a headline of as opposed to understanding what it’s about,” Brady said on Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says his cameo in the new Netflix series “Living With Yourself” was taken out of context.

“First time?” Brady asks the man, portrayed by actor Paul Rudd.

“Uh-huh,” Rudd stammers. “You?”

“Sixth,” Brady replies as he takes a seat in a car.

Brady emphasized Saturday the short segment was not intended to spoof Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was charged in February with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution at the Orchids of Asia day spa in Florida. Kraft has denied the allegations via a spokesperson and has not yet been prosecuted.

“It’s unfortunate people would choose to think I would ever do something like that about Mr. Kraft,” Brady said. “I think that’s a very bad assessment of my relationship with him. I would never do that.”

According to Brady, the scene was shot on a green screen and written four years ago. He said he agreed to the role a year ago.

Brady would not say whether he’s since spoken to Kraft about the matter, chastising the “blame and shame media atmosphere” for creating a viral headline that he feels does not accurately reflect his involvement in the series.

“I think everybody knows what our relationship is about,” Brady said. “For 20 years, it’s been nothing but love and respect. I’ve been through a lot of tough things with him. I love him dearly. I sympathize with a lot of things he’s gone through in his life.

“I empathize with a lot of people that get taken advantage of and used. I understand that’s just part of what we’re living in.”