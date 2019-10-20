Players from both sidelines ran onto the field to support their teammates, but there was no further ruckus. Freeman, Donald and Atlanta defensive end Takk McKinley were each flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Donald and Freeman locked up immediately after Cory Littleton returned an interception to the Atlanta 16 with Los Angeles leading, 20-3. Donald touched Freeman first, but Freeman retaliated by shoving Donald in the facemask. Freeman continued to try and swing, finally going down on his back as he was restrained by umpire Terry Killens .

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman was ejected early in the third quarter of Sunday’s game for throwing a punch at Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald .

Freeman’s departure left the Falcons with third-stringer Brian Hill and return specialist Kenjon Barner at running back. Top reserve Ito Smith was carted off the field at the end of the first quarter with head and neck injuries.

Falcons QB Ryan injures ankle

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan suffered a game-ending right ankle injury and limped off the field and into the sideline medical tent after getting sacked by Donald early in the fourth quarter. Ryan later walked gingerly off the sideline toward the locker room.

The Falcons were trailing, 27-3, when Ryan was sacked for the fifth time. Donald forced and recovered a fumble on the play as Ryan’s leg bent under pressure as he went down. Longtime backup Matt Schaub made his season debut and replaced Ryan, the former NFL MVP who hasn’t missed a game since 2009.

Patterson goes distance

Cordarrelle Patterson has done it again at Soldier Field. The Bears wide receiver returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Saints. The score marked the sixth kickoff return for a touchdown for Patterson and his first while a member of the Bears.

The score wasn’t the first time Patterson has gone coast-to-coast at Soldier Field. He did it last year while playing for the Patriots.

Chris Williams was the last Chicago player to return a kickoff for a score, doing it against Green Bay in 2014. Devin Hester had Chicago’s last kickoff return for a touchdown at Solider Field, accomplishing the feat in 2011.

Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff 102 yards for his first return TD with the Bears. mark black/Associated Press/FFR171635 AP via AP

Rivers sixth on list

Philip Rivers moved past Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger, a pair of his fellow 2004 draft picks, on the NFL’s all-time yards passing list. The longtime Chargers quarterback came into Sunday’s game with Tennessee with 56,441 career yards passing and needed only 105 yards to pass Manning (56,537) and Roethlisberger (56,545) for sixth all-time. Rivers was 7 of 13 for 77 yards by the end of the first quarter, and he was 14 of 20 for 158 yards and a touchdown with 3:38 left in the second quarter . . . It took seven weeks, but the Dolphins finally grabbed a lead. It came inj the second quarter against the Bills, 14-9. Alas, the Dolphins lost, 31-21.