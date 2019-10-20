After Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dislocated his kneecap on Thursday night against the Broncos, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was asked Saturday about how he, at 42 years old, avoids injury on quarterback sneaks.

“Pliability, man,” Brady told reporters. “That’s what I work on every day.”

Brady is adept at the short-yardage sneak like the one Mahomes converted on fourth down before being injured. Brady has scored two touchdowns on sneaks this season, one in Week 2 against the Dolphins and another in Week 6 against the Giants on Thursday Night Football. He didn’t think Mahomes’s injury, which will keep him out at least 4-6 weeks according to reports, was a freak injury.