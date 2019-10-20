The Patriots announced Sunday that veteran running back Rex Burkhead, who has been dealing with a foot issue, was downgraded to out for Monday’s game against the Jets.
The 29-year-old Burkhead, who has missed the last two games, has 24 carries for 112 yards and 18 catches for 117 yards on the year.
Burkhead joins wide receiver Josh Gordon (knee/ankle), tight end Matt LaCosse (knee), tight end Ryan Izzo (concussion), and defensive lineman Michael Bennett (disciplinary issue) as out Monday night.
