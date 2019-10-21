In a recent interview for Refinery29, Timothy Greenberg discussed getting Brady for an appearance on the Netflix show “Living With Yourself.” The envisioned cameo was actually built in as a way to help the plot seem more believable.

Tom Brady was unhappy with questions about his cameo in a recent Netflix comedy series , but his mere presence was a surprise to the show’s creator.

Tom Brady said a clip of his cameo in a Netflix show has been presented out of context.

Starring Paul Rudd, the show includes a scene in which the main character (Miles, played by Rudd) pulls up to the “Top Happy Spa” in a strip mall. The spa has been recommended to him as a magical means of becoming the best version of himself for the price tag of $50,000.

Just as Rudd begins to doubt going inside, Brady is shown leaving the spa looking refreshed. He trades lines with Rudd, saying it’s his “sixth” time there (an allusion to his Super Bowl wins).

“We were talking about why Miles would do this, why would he agree to hand over $50,000,” Greenberg told Refinery29. “[Charlie Kaufman] had the idea, ‘Maybe he sees these sports stars on the wall.’”

Eventually, it was decided that Brady would be the perfect choice to be shown leaving the spa, given his longevity and success.

The script was written four years earlier, well before Robert Kraft was charged in February with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting a prostitute at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Florida. However, the scene itself was filmed after the news broke about Kraft.

Greenberg said that the Florida day spa in the Kraft story “looked almost exactly like what we were shooting. Like, I would have used it as a reference photo.”

This led Greenberg to think that Brady wasn’t going to end up going through with the cameo.

“We’re like, ‘Alright, this is clearly not going to happen now,’” Greenberg explained. Yet Brady still went forward with it.

“Paul and I were talking football with him for a good hour,” Greenberg told Refinery29 of the shoot, which he said was done in a Boston parking lot. “It was really super cool and again, I’m a Jets fan so I had mixed feelings, but he’s also the greatest quarterback of all time.”

In the aftermath of the show’s release, Brady was asked about if it was a reference to Kraft.

“I think there’s a lot of things that are taken out of context, that you choose to make a headline of as opposed to understanding what it’s about,” Brady responded.

“It’s unfortunate people would choose to think I would ever do something like that about Mr. Kraft,’’ Brady continued. “I think that’s a very bad assessment of my relationship with him. I would never do that.”

Here’s Brady’s full response to questions about his cameo:

