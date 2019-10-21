Sony Michel scored three touchdowns — though the run game struggled — as the Patriots ran their record to 7-0 and completed their division road slate at 3-0.

The Jets quarterback was harassed into hallucinations by a relentless Patriots defense — at one point, Darnold acknowledged seeing ghosts — as New England slapped a 33-0 loss on New York before a split crowd at MetLife Stadium Monday night.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Sam Darnold has a better chance of finding Jimmy Hoffa’s remains in the nearby Meadowlands swamps than he does of spotting a weakness in the Patriots’ defense.

A week after returning from mononucleosis and leading the Jets to a win over the Cowboys, Darnold could not build off the momentum as he faced an ornery bunch of Patriots, who no doubt took notice of the brash QB’s words of the past week that he just needed to “find a weakness in the defense and keep working it.’’

Instead, it was the Patriots’ defense that worked over Darnold. After winning just three games on the road last season, the Patriots have won four this season, and all along they’ve said getting out to a quick start has been the key to that success. It certainly was in this one.

The Patriots couldn’t have asked for a better start, scoring on their first four possessions and putting the Jets in a 24-0 hole.

The late-arriving crowd was just settling their tuchuses in the seats when Tom Brady and the New England defense had the Patriots up, 10-0.

New England lost the coin toss, took ball, and then effectively took the life out of the Jets.

Brady marched his guys 78 yards on 16 plays, chopping the first 8:47 off the clock. It was the club’s longest opening drive since 2017. The Patriots, who were fresh out of fullbacks and running low on tight ends over the past week, received solid production out of both positions early.

Josh McDaniels started with a two-tight-end set with Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson making their season debuts. He employed both players at fullback on the first drive, as well.

Brady hit five targets on the drive — Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers, Brandon Bolden, James White, and Watson, who converted a key third-and-5 play with an 11-yard catch to keep the march moving.

Three plays later, Watson cleared a path for Michel to run in from the 3-yard line for a 7-0 lead.

The Boogeymen then took the field for the first time and it didn’t take them long to scare the bejeebers out of everyone in a green jersey.

After Elandon Roberts stopped Le’Veon Bell for a 2-yard gain, Devin McCourty picked off Darnold to put the Patriots back in business at the Jets’ 12.

It was the fifth interception of the season for McCourty, more than 14 teams have this season.

In an oddity, the Patriots lost 4 yards on the possession but still extended their lead to 10-0 when Mike Nugent was perfect on a 34-yard field goal.

New England forced a three-and-out and Brady proceeded to lead the Patriots to the end zone again.

He opened the drive with a 28-yard back-shoulder bullet to Bolden and capped the 67-yard journey by dropping a 26-yard end zone dime to Phillip Dorsett, increasing the lead to 17-0 with nine seconds left in the first quarter.

John Simon strip-sacked Darnold on the next drive and Kyle Van Noy pounced on it to set the Patriots up at the New York 38.

McDaniels was seemingly holding open fullback auditions on this drive, and Roberts and offensive lineman James Ferentz each took a turn trying to clear paths for the tailbacks.

Ferentz connected on one, clocking a Jet and allowing Michel to crash over from the 1-yard line to boost the lead to 24-0.

While Brady was leading his team to touchdowns, Darnold was taking the Jets down the Primrose Path to disaster.

He was under siege by the Patriots’ blitz packages and completed just 6 of 13 passes for 34 yards and a pair of interceptions in the first half.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.