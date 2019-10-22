Along with Sanders, 32, the Broncos sent a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft to the 49ers in exchange for third- and fourth-round picks in 2020, a person with knowledge of the deal said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the trade.

On Tuesday, he escaped what had become wide receiver purgatory when the Broncos (2-5) traded him to the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers (6-0), where he’ll catch passes from rising star Jimmy Garoppolo and play at Levi’s Stadium, site of the Broncos’ Super Bowl triumph over the Carolina Panthers.

Emmanuel Sanders arrived in what he called ‘‘wide receiver heaven’’ in 2014 and with Peyton Manning throwing him passes, he certainly found bliss in Denver, where he became a champion and a bona fide NFL star.

Sanders caught 30 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns this season as he made a successful return from surgery on both ankles.

He quickly found a rapport with new quarterback Joe Flacco, who followed Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler and Case Keenum in the years after Manning retired.

But second-year pro Courtland Sutton, a fellow SMU alum, emerged as the No. 1 receiver in Denver this season. He has 36 catches for 564 yards and four TDs.

Seahawks add depth

The Seahawks addressed depth concerns in the defensive backfield by acquiring Quandre Diggs from the Lions in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Seattle has major depth worries at safety after Bradley McDougald and Lano Hill missed Sunday’s loss to Baltimore with injuries. Hill is expected to be out a few weeks with an elbow injury, while Seattle is hoping McDougald will return soon after being sidelined by back spasms.

Diggs can play free safety and nickel and could be an option after free safety Tedric Thompson has struggled in coverage at times this season.

Willie Brown dead

Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown, who provided the iconic play of the Oakland Raiders’ first Super Bowl title, died. He was 78.

The Raiders and Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Brown’s death but did not reveal a cause. He had been dealing with cancer.