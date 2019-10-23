The Patriots’ acquisition of wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons is official. The team announced the move Wednesday morning, but the terms of the trade and contract were not released.
The team announced other moves as well, signing defensive back Justin Bethel and releasing defensive back Jordan Richards and tight end Eric Tomlinson. Offensive lineman Aaron Monteiro was signed to the practice squad.
Bethel, 29, is in his eighth season, appearing in 117 games, including 14 starts. He spent the first six years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals before joining the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens in March, but was released by the Ravens on Monday.
It’s a homecoming of sorts for 22-year-old Monteiro. The Brockton native was an undrafted free agent signed by the Miami Dolphins last May but was released on Aug. 31. He was a four-year letterman and three-year starter at left tackle for Boston College.
Richards was in his second stint with the Patriots, playing three games this season and registering two tackles on special teams. Tomlinson was signed by the Patriots last week and played in Monday night’s win over the Jets, catching one pass for one yard.
