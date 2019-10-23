“I think that’s the great part for me is I don’t know,” Brady answered. “And I think that’s been a unique situation that I’ve been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years, you kind of feel like your responsibility’s to always fulfill the contract. For me it’s been good because I’m just taking it day by day and I’m enjoying what I have.

Host Greg Hill asked Brady about the speculation surrounding Brady’s future, given that no one except Brady himself knows what he’ll do.

In his weekly appearance on WEEI, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady admitted he doesn’t “know what the future holds” for him and his football career, and that he’s “taking it day by day” as he plays out the final year of his current contract.

“I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is for me is football is all borrowed time,” Brady continued. “I never expected to play 20 years, and I’m playing on a great team, and it’s just been an incredible 20 years of my life. To play for Mr. Kraft, Jonathan [Kraft], the Kraft family and for Coach [Bill] Belichick, and to have so much success is a dream come true.”

Brady and the Patriots revamped the star’s contract in August. It includes voidable years in 2020 and 2021, which means he’ll become a free agent after this season unless both sides agree to an extension.

Brady offered a potential scenario where he decides to retire.

“One day I’ll wake up and I’ll feel like, ‘Ok, that’ll be enough,’ and when that day comes, that day comes,” he explained. “I don’t know if it’ll be after this year, I don’t know if it’ll be five years from now. But I don’t have to determine those things right now either, so that’s kind of a good part where I’m at. So I think just take advantage of the opportunity that I have this year and do the very best I can do, and then those decisions come at probably more appropriate times.”

