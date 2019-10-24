Left unsaid was that Mayfield’s sophomore campaign has been a big dud so far, and the 2-4 Browns have been one of the league’s biggest disappointments.

“Smart player,” Belichick said. “He can make all the throws. He can get the ball down the field. Good touch. He extends plays. He can move around. He scrambled for a touchdown against Seattle, so he can hurt you running the ball.”

Coming off a promising rookie season, Mayfield has regressed in 2019, with only five touchdown passes and a league-high 11 interceptions. His 66.0 passer rating ranks 32nd out of 34 quarterbacks, and his fourth-quarter rating is a hideous 26.5, with no touchdowns and six picks.

“Right now, defensive coordinators are probably throwing different looks that he hasn’t seen,” said Browns general manager John Dorsey last week during the team’s bye. “But Baker is one of those guys that he’s smart enough, he’s not going to make the same mistake twice. He’s learning from that.”

Mayfield better speed up his learning curve this week. Based on the way Mayfield and the Browns are playing this year, they are in for a long, painful day in Foxborough this Sunday.

The Patriots blitzed the Jets’ Sam Darnold to smithereens Monday night, forcing four interceptions and holding him to a 3.6 passer rating, the lowest ever against the Patriots in Belichick’s 20 years.

Watching Mayfield on the All-22 tape, he displays many of the same flaws that got Darnold crushed. Mayfield’s play this year is disappointing for anyone hoping he can be one of the next great young quarterbacks. He has a long way to go.

Like Darnold, Mayfield often doesn’t set his feet when he’s moving around the pocket and looking to throw. This leads to him spraying some passes, such as the interception he threw to Richard Sherman in the Week 5 loss at San Francisco. Mayfield threw awkwardly off his wrong foot, underthrowing an open receiver by a lot.

In a Week 4 win at Baltimore, Mayfield didn’t set his feet before badly missing his target on a slant pass, leading to an interception. His accuracy isn’t great as it is; on his third interception against Seattle in Week 6, his feet were set and he had a clean pocket, but Mayfield just threw well behind his receiver. His accuracy becomes an even bigger issue when he tries to throw on the run, which can lead to tipped passes.

Mayfield also likes to play hero ball and try to squeeze throws into tight windows. Interceptions against both the Jets and Seahawks fall into that category.

Mayfield often looks skittish and uncomfortable in the pocket; he dances around a lot, and more often than not doesn’t make a throw on schedule. On a fourth-and-7 play against Seattle, Mayfield didn’t make the throw when Jarvis Landry was actually open down the seam, but he was able to scramble and hit Landry for 27 yards in tight coverage.

You never see Mayfield roll to his left when pressured, so expect the Patriots to try to overplay to the right. Mayfield’s ball security is also spotty, such as the time he waved the ball around with one hand and got it swatted out by the 49ers on a strip-sack.

Mayfield has taken 16 sacks through six games, though they’re certainly not all his fault. In the 31-3 loss to the 49ers, the Browns called several deep, slow-developing plays for their receivers, and the Niners were blitzing six and sacking Mayfield before the receivers were even looking back.

The Browns had a noticeable uptick in quick passes in their next game, a 32-28 loss to the Seahawks.

Like many young quarterbacks, Mayfield often locks onto his primary receiver and doesn’t see the field well. On a third-and-9 play against Seattle, Mayfield had Landry streaking wide open across the middle in front of him, for what could have been a huge catch-and-run. Instead, Mayfield threw wildly to Odell Beckham, and the Browns were forced to punt.

Mayfield is a good athlete, and does make good throws on the run, such as a 41-yarder to Beckham against Seattle. And of course Mayfield is dangerous with his feet, whether he’s rushing 10 yards for a touchdown against Seattle, or buying time for his receivers to get open in the back of the end zone on a 2-point conversion in the same game.

But a lot of the Browns’ big passing plays are really made by the receivers after the catch: a quick slant to Landry that goes 65 yards, or a shovel pass to Landry for 29 yards, or a 30-yard screen to Nick Chubb, or Ricky Seals-Jones being left wide open for 59 yards.

The Browns put Mayfield almost exclusively in the shotgun and give him a healthy dose of play-action passes and quick, defined reads to help him get into a rhythm. But even with elite receivers such as Beckham and Landry, Mayfield just doesn’t read the defense quickly enough to make plays on schedule, and his scramble drills this year have not been productive.

There’s little reason to think Mayfield won’t face another heavy dose of the Patriots’ blitz. Mayfield has struggled against the blitz this year, completing just 52.3 percent of passes, for no touchdowns, an interception, seven sacks, and a 72.1 rating that ranks 28th out of 36 quarterbacks.

The Patriots should use the exact same game plan they did against Darnold: bring everyone up to the line of scrimmage, disguise the pass rush and the coverage, use man coverage across the board, blitz from every which angle, and watch it rain turnovers and sacks.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin