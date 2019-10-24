The news that the Patriots placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve came as a surprise to many, including, apparently, the wide receiver himself.

Today’s roster move is news to Josh Gordon, apparently pic.twitter.com/huCk3239gJ — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 23, 2019

When the Patriots traded for Mohamed Sanu, Gordon became expendable, as it seemed unlikely the Patriots would keep seven receivers on the roster once rookie N’Keal Harry was activated off the IR, a fact that Ben Volin pointed out when news of the Sanu trade broke.

With Sanu coming aboard and N'Keal Harry likely coming off IR in a week or two, the Patriots probably have to make a roster move at receiver. Hate to say it, but Josh Gordon (knee) looks like the odd man out. Him or Gunner Olszewski, but Gunner returns punts — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 22, 2019

Yet when the Patriots announced they were releasing tight end Eric Tomlinson, it appeared as though the team may in fact keep seven wide receivers and perhaps be down a tight end. But the news of Gordon being place on IR was followed Thursday morning with the team’s announcement that Tomlinson had, in fact, not been released, and was still on the 53-man roster.

