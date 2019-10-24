1. Picking up receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Falcons in a trade Tuesday was a shrewd and necessary move for the Patriots to bolster a wide receiving corps that needed a boost. What Tom Brady requires more than a big-play threat on the outside is a Danny Amendola-like complement to Julian Edelman to bring back Death by a Thousand Paper Cuts proficiency to the passing game. A savvy route runner and slot technician, Sanu can be that receiver for an offense that is 15th in the NFL in third-down conversion rate (41.2 percent). When you filter out special teams snaps and snaps he lined up at quarterback, according to Pro Football Focus, Sanu has aligned in the slot on 79 percent of his snaps this season (296 out of 373).

Here are a Baker Mayfield’s half-dozen thoughts on recent developments surrounding the 7-0 Patriots as they prepare to face the Browns:

The wins always justify the means in Fort Foxborough, and the team always justifies discussion. There’s always an acquisition, a subtraction, a statement, or a Netflix cameo to delve into and deconstruct in forensic fashion. The winning never changes, but the shifting story lines, personnel evaluations, and roster rationalizations will leave you with deductive whiplash.

Can Mohamed Sanu provide some depth at wide receiver? Barry Chin/Globe Staff

He also could help in another area of weakness — the red zone. The Patriots are 19th in red-zone touchdown percentage at 53.3 percent (16 touchdowns in a league-leading 30 red-zone drives). In his eight-year career with Cincinnati and Atlanta, Sanu has snagged 21 of his 27 touchdown receptions in the red zone, including the postseason. He is a big target there at 6 feet 2 inches and 215 pounds. Sanu is a great fit in Foxborough for reasons other than his Rutgers pedigree.

Advertisement

2. The Sanu move is both a good one and an overpay. A second-round pick for Sanu is steep. Sanu was a younger, more cost-effective option than Emmanuel Sanders with another year left on his deal at a palatable $6.5 million. But the Patriots were dealing from a position of weakness and urgency. Sanu is the latest receiver remediation plan. Bill Belichick and Co. have been piecemeal patching the position for two years.

Advertisement

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported that the finalists for Sanu’s services were the Patriots and the 49ers, the NFL’s only other undefeated team. The 49ers didn’t have a 2020 second-round pick, having used it to acquire Dee Ford. San Francisco settled for sending third- and fourth-round picks to Denver for Sanders and a fifth-rounder.

Emmanuel Sanders went from Denver to San Francisco. Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The common Patriots loyalist explanation is that because the Patriots habitually pick in the last two spots of any round that they’re forced to pay a premium. Unless the 49ers fall apart, their third-rounder is on track to be within five spots of New England’s, hollowing out that logic in this case. The Patriots didn’t overpay because Atlanta penalized their picks based on perpetual success. They overpaid because their need was that dire.

3. Finally, the Patriots freed mothballed, misused, and miserable defensive end Michael Bennett, trading him to the Cowboys on Thursday. I side with Bennett here. I can see why Bennett, an accomplished pass rusher with a Seahawks Super Bowl ring, popped off on first-year Patriots defensive line coach and certified FOB (Friend of Bill) Bret Bielema while being lectured on the virtues of two-gapping, earning a one-week team suspension that forced him to miss the Jets game last Monday night and $176,471 in pay.

Advertisement

Asking Bennett to two-gap was like sticking a snowplow on a Ferrari. You can’t teach an old Pro Bowl pass rusher new tricks, especially if the teacher has been in the NFL for 30 seconds and got a patronage job.

The team brought Bennett in and handed him a revised two-year contract with a $4 million signing bonus to fill a specific role. Then its schemes evolved, and he no longer fits a defense that is historically dominant. The Patriots have allowed just 27 offensive points, three touchdowns and two field goals. They have forced an NFL-best 22 turnovers.

In pass-rushing situations, the Patriots are more comfortable putting John Simon or rookie Chase Winovich on the field with their three stellar linebackers and then going with two interior linemen or one, depending on whether they’re in five- or six-defensive-back packages. Those packages make it harder to identify who is rushing and from where. Just ask Sam Darnold. Bennett is chasing after the passer. He’s predictable.

Bennett wasn’t a fit in Foxborough. He’s better off doing what he does best than what the Patriots were asking him to do.

4. Josh Gordon’s number is up at Patriot Place. The team placed him on injured reserve on Wednesday, news to Gordon, who felt he was close to returning from knee and ankle injuries. When he’s healthy, the team will be required to release him.

Advertisement

Cue the revisionist history now that Gordon is running a Route 1 out route about how the team knew it couldn’t bank on the unreliable receiver and never planned to. Gordon, who hasn’t played all 16 games since his rookie season (2012), fell into the Patriots’ laps last season as a wideout bailout. He was a major part of the offense — remember him being targeted 12 times against Tennessee? — until his substance-abuse issues resurfaced, and he was suspended with two weeks left in the 2018 season.

Josh Gordon’s future is now up in the air. Ron Schwane/FR78273 AP via AP

If the Patriots didn’t think Gordon was going to be part of the team this year, then why was Brady posting video of him throwing to Gordon in June before he had been reinstated by the NFL? Getting a personal throwing session with Brady is like getting a Willy Wonka golden ticket. Gordon started all 17 games he played in for the Patriots, including six this season. He was third on the team in targets with 36. That certainly doesn’t sound like a player the Patriots always regarded as disposable.

They’ve perpetually overlooked his history of unreliability. Why would it be an issue now?

Gordon looked like he was tethered to an invisible resistance band at times this season. He wasn’t the explosive force he was last season averaging 18 yards a catch. He’s not the transcendent player he was in 2013, when he lead the league in receiving yards. But the drop-off has been somewhat overstated. Gordon caught 55.6 percent of his targets this season. In 2013, his catch percentage was 54.7 percent.

Advertisement

It’s doubtful the master plan was to end up without Antonio Brown, Demaryius Thomas, or Gordon on the roster.

5. N’Keal Harry, the first receiver selected with a first-round pick by the Patriots in the Belichick era, is eligible to return to game action next week against Baltimore. The Patriots know better than anyone how ready Harry, who hasn’t caught a pass from Brady in any NFL game setting, is based on practice performance.

N’Keal Harry’s learning curve might have to be accelerated this year. Duane Burleson/FR38952 AP via AP

But history says that public proclamations of a rookie Patriots receiver’s mental readiness tend to be directly proportional to the team’s need for him to play right away. There was a time when the team was pumping up Chad Jackson as being ready to contribute immediately. Maybe, Harry is the second coming of Deion Branch, the only rookie receiver to catch 40 or more passes with Brady, or another Malcolm Mitchell.

But history says that counting on him to immediately assimilate deserves a Rosevelt Colvin “calm down.” There is an entire wasteland filled with promising projections about Patriots rookie receivers.

6. If this is the team the Patriots are going to roll with the rest of the way, I’m cool. Given their cap crunch, it’s going to be hard to make any additional deals before next Tuesday’s trade deadline. Belichick is usually good for a deadline steal or two. But if it’s just adding Sanu, there’s enough talent here. If health holds and left tackle Isaiah Wynn returns, the Patriots have enough pieces to lift the Lombardi Trophy for a seventh time.

Christopher L. Gasper can be reached at cgasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.