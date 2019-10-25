Brown was asked if Tom Brady was better than Ben Roethlisberger, who he played alongside for nine season in Pittsburgh. Brown said Brady is on “another level.”

What followed was a steady stream of tweets for several hours. Many of them referenced Brown’s current situation — the 31-year-old is an NFL free agent after the Patriots released him on Sept. 20 — though a few directly mentioned his short time in New England.

Former Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown woke up early on Friday and logged onto Twitter at 4:44 a.m.

Brady another level truly rare individual https://t.co/YrMGJ9zFLn — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

On getting to play with Brady and catch a touchdown pass from the Patriots’ quarterback, which Brown did for one game in Week 2 against the Dolphins, he called it a “never forget moment for life.”

Advertisement

However, Brown faulted Patriots equipment staff for not giving him the football he caught for a touchdown:

Trainers from Pats stole ball so much jealousy never sent with my stuff https://t.co/8mgAJqZlSx — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

Brown was reportedly cut due to the “insistence” of Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Shortly after his release in September, Brown criticized Kraft in now-deleted tweets, referencing Kraft being charged for soliciting prostitution in Florida.

On Friday morning, Brown appeared to offer a form of an apology to Kraft:

All love apology given just thought they cared about the substance true essence of a man not just create media hype to bring me down but history for us learn https://t.co/SLBAPu9fIK — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

Yet Brown still maintained that his own actions were less responsible for his release from New England than the “price tag.”

Wasn’t the phone think it was the price tag 🏷 https://t.co/W6t5WocEEZ — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

Shortly before his release, Brown sent threatening text messages to a woman who is accusing him of making unwanted sexual advances.

Brown is currently awaiting an NFL decision following its investigation into the accusations against him that include sexual misconduct and rape.

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @haydenhbird.