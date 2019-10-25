“I mean, the Giants game was supposed to be a monsoon and everything here,” Belichick said. “And like usual, there was not one drop of rain.

During Belichick’s post-practice press conference, he was asked about Sunday’s forecast, which predicts heavy rain at Gillette Stadium during the game against the Browns (4:25 p.m. kickoff). Belichick’s response was critical of those who predicted the weather in previous games.

Bill Belichick’s ongoing feud with meteorologists reached its next chapter on Friday afternoon.

“I’ve seen the forecast but this is the exact same forecast we had for the Giants, and not one drop of rain. So, we’ll see.”

This isn’t the first time Belichick has complained about weather forecasts. In 2014 Belichick voiced similar complaints.

“I’d say based on the forecasts we’ve gotten so far this year, none of them have been even close to what the game conditions were,” Belichick said. “There was a 100 percent chance of rain last week, and the only water I saw was on the Gatorade table.”

He continued, saying, “I mean, I’d bet a lot that they’re [meteorologists] wrong, just based on history, because they’re almost always wrong.”

With his past with meteorologists well-documented, Belichick was asked if perhaps he would pursue the career once he’s done coaching.

His response after a smile and a pause, “we’ll have to see what my options are.”

The Patriots play host to the Browns this Sunday at Gillette Stadium, where the current forecast predicts a 100 percent chance of rain.