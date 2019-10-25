Cleveland’s left tackle said that he’s been demoted to a backup role after making 14 straight starts over the past two seasons. Robinson’s insertion into the starting lineup midway through last season sparked a second-half surge by the Browns. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was only sacked five times in the final eight games.

‘‘I’m not really satisfied with what’s going on,’’ the 6-foot-5-inch, 330-pound Robinson said. ‘‘I’m just going to work my butt off until I’m back starting.’’

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens has been considering a shakeup to his line since the bye week and decided to make the switch before his struggling team visits the unbeaten Patriots on Sunday.

Kitchens didn’t reveal any changes in his lineup, but it’s expected that Justin McCray will make his first career start at New England.

The 27-year-old McCray started 13 games over the last two seasons for the Packers, mostly at guard. The Browns acquired him in a trade on Aug. 31.

Mahomes out for Sunday

The Chiefs ruled quarterback Patrick Mahomes out for Sunday night’s showdown against the Packers because of his dislocated right kneecap.

Mahomes, who hurt his knee last Thursday night in Denver, was a limited participant in practice all week. The Chiefs decided to give the reigning league MVP at least one game off as he recovers from an injury that can sometimes sideline a player for several months.

Matt Moore will start against Green Bay.

Jets’ Osemele has surgery

Jets guard Kelechi Osemele had surgery on his ailing right shoulder despite the team not approving the procedure.

The operation to repair a torn labrum was performed by Dr. Glen Ross in Boston, according to Osemele’s agent, Andrew Kessler.

The Jets were made aware of Osemele going forward with his plan to have surgery. But because he was not with the team and the surgery wasn’t approved, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said the Jets consider it an ‘‘unexcused absence.’’

The team believes the surgery could have bee delayed and he can play through it, and the Jets have been fining him for ‘‘conduct detrimental to the team’’ for not practicing.

Scandrick rips Eagles

Recently released cornerback Orlando Scandrick ripped the Eagles during an interview on FS1, taking shots at everyone from fellow players to management. “Let’s just say, where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” Scandrick said. “That locker room is different. I’d tell guys when I came there that I felt like they were still living off that Super Bowl high. It’s over. They’re living in the past.” Scandrick appeared in three games for the Eagles . . . Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Seattle after suffering a high ankle sprain last weekend. Ryan was at practice Friday after missing two sessions earlier in the week.