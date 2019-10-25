“I feel like I bring the juice and the squeeze,’’ Sanu said with a smile.

The Patriots’ newest receiver agreed but took it a step further.

FOXBOROUGH — Tom Brady declared Friday that after a couple of practices, it’s obvious Mohamed Sanu “brings a lot of juice” to the field.

Asked to explain what that meant, Sanu kept smiling.

“You’ve just got to see it,” he said. “It’s not something you explain. You either got it or you don’t.”

It’s clear Brady and Sanu have already built a comfort level with one another.

“It’s been a good week,’’ Brady said. “I finally get to know him. I’ve been watching him for a long time and I’ve always been impressed by his abilities, his attitude. It’s just been great to have him out there. Hopefully we’ll get him up to speed as fast as possible and everyone’s working hard.’’

When Brady was pressed about what made it a good week, he revealed why he thinks Sanu will fit in nicely and also that he sees a bit of himself in how his new target carries himself.

“It’s his willingness to embrace this opportunity. He brings a lot of juice,’’ said Brady. “So, it’s good to have. It’s good to see someone that’s competitive.

“If you watch him play, he plays with an attitude. He has a little chip on his shoulder, too, so I think we can relate to each other. He can relate to a guy like Julian [Edelman], because he was often overlooked in his career. I think he plays that way.’’

Sanu feels the chemistry building as well.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “I love it. Me and Tom are having fun out there. It’s like we’ve known each other for a while. We’ve been on the same page.’’

Both Brady and Sanu have spent film time watching each other, and that has likely led to quick rapport.

“I’ve been studying them and watching them for a while,’’ Sanu said. “They have everything that they need, I’m just fortunate enough that they wanted me to be a part of this team.’’

Brady even took the extraordinary — though tongue in-cheek — step of offering to give Sanu something near and dear to his heart.

“He DMed me when I first got traded,’’ Sanu said. “He said welcome and everything like that and how he was excited. He said if I wanted [number] 12, I could have it. I was like, ‘Nah, dude. You’ve got that. I’ll change.’ ’’

Belichick on Bennett

Bill Belichick said there were “lots of factors” and “multiple considerations” that went into the decision to trade Michael Bennett to the Cowboys.

The Patriots received a 2021 seventh-round pick — which could morph into a sixth-round selection — for the disgruntled defensive end, who will turn 34 next month.

“Look, in the end, I think Mike’s a good player,” said Belichick. “We brought him here, he helped our team. I think he would help us, but we’ve only got a certain number of — certain things we’ve got to work with and work around, and that’s what we’ve got to do.’’

Bennett was suspended a week for conduct detrimental to the team following a disagreement with defensive line coach Bret Bielema Oct. 11. Bennett said Wednesday that he “liked playing here” but that any trade decisions would be up to team management.

Belichick said Bennett never asked to be traded.

“I don’t think that was ever part of the conversation,’’ the coach said.

A special case

New Patriots special teamer Justin Bethel said he is “excited to be here and do my part to help the team” after he was signed Tuesday.

Bethel was released by the Ravens to protect a projected fourth-round compensation pick, despite coach John Harbaugh calling him “the best special teams player” in the league.

It was an odd circumstance, but Bethel, one of the top gunners in the league, didn’t spend much time wringing his hands over Baltimore’s decision.

“I kind of had known about it,” he said. “Social media, obviously you can find whatever you need to find, and I saw it and said, ‘If I’m here at the week’s end, I’m not worried about nothing; if not, we’ll see what happens.

“I never worry too much about anything. I feel like I’ve done enough in my past, especially with special teams, that someone will want me to run down somewhere and do something.’’

LaCosse, Izzo out

Tight ends Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo were declared out of Sunday’s game against the Browns. LaCosse (knee) was the only player not spotted during the portion of Friday’s practice that was open to the media. Izzo (concussion) was present but did not participate.

Five players were listed as limited and questionable: receivers Edelman (chest) and Gunner Olszewski (ankle/hamstring), running back Rex Burkhead (foot), guard Shaq Mason (ankle), and safety Patrick Chung (heel, chest).

Ask him later

When asked if the Patriots planned to release Josh Gordon when he gets healthy, Belichick said, “That’s a conversation for later. He’s not healthy right now.’’ Brady said it was “absolutely” tough to see Gordon shut down, while Edelman added, “He’s got our full support.’’ Gordon was placed on injured reserve Wednesday . . . According to an Associated Press report, police arrested Zanini Cineus, 33, of Providence after he allegedly stole a Brady jersey from the Patriots Hall of Fame. Cineus allegedly removed the signed jersey, which was valued at $10,000, from a display and walked out with it. Authorities said Cineus was wearing the jersey when he was apprehended near Gillette Stadium. He was freed on personal recognizance after a not guilty plea to a charge of larceny was entered on his behalf at a Thursday arraignment.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.