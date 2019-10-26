Through seven games, it almost goes without saying that it’s been the best unit in the NFL, a force so completely dominant that the proper measuring stick isn’t the other 31 teams this year but instead the league’s history. And by the numbers, it doesn’t take long to recognize that the start of the season for New England’s defense compares favorably to that of virtually any team in decades, if not in the history of the NFL.

The Patriots have allowed just 48 points — a shockingly low 6.9 points per game. In NFL history, just one other team — the 1977 Falcons, who allowed 46 points through seven games – has yielded fewer than 50 points through their first seven games of a season.

That mostly forgotten Falcons defense went on to limit opponents to the lowest scoring average (9.2 points per game) of the Super Bowl era. Atlanta’s defense that year was a force, in no small part because it produced a staggering 3.4 turnovers per game.

Still, those Falcons rarely come up in conversations about the best defenses in NFL history — partly because the team’s offense was sufficiently terrible that Atlanta went just 7-7 and missed the playoffs, partly because the performance fell during an NFL offensive nadir (the 17.7 points per game scored by teams that year were the fewest since the leather helmet era), and partly because Atlanta’s spectacular defense came one year before the advent of the 16-game schedule.

Ok, so how do the Patriots stack up to this point against the perceived great defenses?

Seven teams have held opponents under 200 points over a full season since the advent of the 16-game schedule. The majority of those either won the Super Bowl or were impressive enough to claim a really cool nickname. Some did both. None got off to a start like the Patriots.

Through seven games, the eventual Super Bowl-champion 2000 Ravens — who set the record for fewest points allowed (165) over a 16-game season — permitted 75 points, 27 more than the Patriots. For New England to redraw the record, they’d have to limit opponents to fewer than 13 points a game for the rest of the year — or roughly double the per-game average that they’ve allowed to this point.

Points allowed through 7 games Comparing the Patriots with teams that allowed fewer than 200 points in the 16-game schedule era. (*won Super Bowl) Year Team Points allowed Average/7 games Average/season 2019 Patriots 48 6.9 n/a 2000 Ravens* 75 10.7 10.3 1986 Bears 90 12.9 11.7 2000 Titans 97 13.9 11.9 1978 Steelers* 77 11.0 12.2 2002 Buccaneers* 76 10.9 12.3 1978 Broncos 86 12.3 12.4 1985 Bears* 105 15.0 12.4 SOURCE : Pro-Football-Reference.com

This year’s Patriots have allowed at least 36 percent fewer points through seven games than teams considered historically great — the Bears’ 1985-86 shufflin’ crew (possessors of one of the most dominant defenses and inarguably the worst rap song in NFL history), Pittsburgh’s “Steel Curtain” of 1978, Denver’s “Orange Crush” crew of 1978, and the 2002 Buccaneers, among others.

But wait, maybe the early-season gap is even greater than that!

The fact that the Patriots are allowing just 6.9 points per game is eye-popping. Yet even that number may be inflated while failing to do justice to the performance of the group.

After all, of the 48 points allowed by the Patriots this year, 21 came against their offense, with two Patriots fumbles and one interception having been returned for touchdowns. In other words, the offense has allowed as many touchdowns through five games as the defense.

As for that defense? There have been 93 drives against it this year. Just five have ended with an opponent putting points on the board — three touchdowns and two field goals meaning that 5.4 percent of drives against the Patriots have yielded points.

Percentage of drives against ending in a score 1998 to present Year Team Scoring drive pct. League average 2019 Patriots 5.4 34.9 2000 Ravens 15.5 30.2 2019 49ers 16.7 34.9 2002 Buccaneers 17.8 31.4 2000 Titans 18.1 30.2 2001 Steelers 18.5 29.5 2001 Bears 18.7 29.5 2006 Ravens 19.5 30.9 2005 Bears 19.7 31.0 SOURCE : Pro-Football-Reference.com

That figure isn’t just great — it’s mind-blowing. On average, NFL teams this year have allowed scoring drives 34.9 percent of the time, or roughly once for every 2.9 possessions. The Patriots’ defense has given up scores on roughly one out of every 18.5 drives — a mark that blows away the historic 2000 Ravens team, which got scored upon about once every 6.5 drives, at a time when scoring drives were roughly 16 percent less frequent than they are in 2019.

Drive data on Pro-Football-Reference.com goes back only to 1998. Still, in that entire 21-year span, which encompasses some of the great point-suppressing defenses in NFL history, there’s simply no precedent for this kind of performance.

This is a different time

It’s also worth noting that the league scoring context in which the Patriots have produced this point-preventing start is different than the ones that yielded many of their history-making peers. Teams are putting up an average of 22.5 points per game, down from last season’s 23.3 points per game but still the seventh-highest scoring rate in the Super Bowl era. None of the teams that allowed fewer than 200 points in the 16-game era has ever done so in an environment where the league-average team scored as many as 22 points per game.

But haven’t the Patriots been beating up on terrible offenses?

Unequivocally, yes. At a time when Oprah hands out 4,000-yard seasons to every NFL quarterback, it’s startling to see the Patriots play seven consecutive games against dreadfully inept offenses.

There are seven teams in the NFL that are averaging fewer than 20 points per game. The Patriots have played five of their seven games against them, with two against the Jets and one each against the Dolphins, Washington, and the Giants. They’ve played four of their seven games against the worst three offenses in the NFL (the two New York teams and Washington).

Unquestionably, the Patriots have had a great draw to this point in the season — a fact that can’t be ignored in looking at their crazy defensive numbers. The Patriots haven’t merely been picking off low-hanging fruit — they’ve encountered a number of apples that had already fallen from the tree and gotten reduced to bee-feeding mush. (Huzzah for pollination!)

Quality of opponent Year Team Average points allowed through 7 games Opponent scoring average through defensive team's first 7 games 2019 Patriots 6.9 14.9 2000 Ravens 10.7 15.4 1986 Bears 12.9 19.5 2000 Titans 13.9 17.9 1978 Steelers 11.0 17.4 2002 Buccaneers 10.9 22.0 1978 Broncos 12.3 18.3 1985 Bears 15.0 20.4 SOURCE : Pro-Football-Reference.com

That being the case, it’s necessary to ask whether the Patriots are historically good or if their opponents simply have featured historically terrible offenses.

The answer most likely is a little from column A, and a little from column B. Certainly the 2000 Ravens benefited from a schedule that featured a similar number of poor offenses. Through Baltimore’s first seven games (spanning the season’s first eight weeks) in 2000, the team’s opponents averaged 15.4 points per game over their entire schedules. The Ravens held that group to just 10.7 points per contest, roughly 30 percent below its season average.

This year’s Patriots have featured even worse offenses than that Baltimore team, with their opponents managing just 14.9 points per game. Still, the Patriots have destroyed those teams, with their average yield of 6.9 points per game against New England representing a 54 percent scoring dropoff for those teams from their overall standards.

Of the historic point-suppressing defenses, only the 2002 Buccaneers — who held their opponents through seven games roughly 50 percent below their average point totals — were anywhere near this year’s Patriots in holding their opponents to poor point totals. In other words, even accounting for the “quality” of competition, the Patriots defense has proven more ruthless in its evisceration of opposing offenses through seven weeks than any of the greatest squads since at least the advent of the 16-game schedule.

