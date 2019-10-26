Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (sprained right ankle) will sit Sunday against Seattle, ending his 154-game start streak. Ryan was hurt last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Matt Schaub will make his first start since 2015 with Baltimore. The Falcons signed 2018 Patriots’ draft pick Danny Etling , to the roster, providing depth behind Schaub . . . The New York Jets released guard Kelechi Osemele a day after he had surgery in Boston to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder without team approval. The Jets were made aware of Osemele’s plan, but because he was not with the team and the surgery wasn’t approved, it was considered an ‘‘unexcused absence.’’ Osemele was making a fully guaranteed $9.85 million this year, so he is still due about $5.2 million more . . . The Chargers moved Russell Okung (pulmonary embolism) to the active roster and the offensive tackle is expected to see his first action of the season Sunday against Chicago.

Quarterback Drew Brees will start for the New Orleans Saints against Arizona on Sunday, beginning his comeback from right thumb surgery, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced their starter. Brees was hurt Sept. 15 at the Rams when he jammed his hand against the arm of defensive lineman Aaron Donald . He had surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament Sept. 18 and was expected to miss six weeks. Teddy Bridgewater has filled in since, winning all five of his starts.

ALPINE SKIING

Shiffrin edged by teenager

New Zealand teenager Alice Robinson edged Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin to win the World Cup season-opening giant slalom at Soelden, Austria. Robinson, who trailed Shiffrin by 0.14 seconds after the opening run, was one-fifth of a second faster than the American in the final run. She won her first World Cup race in only her 11th start. Tessa Worley of France, last year’s winner, was 0.36 back in third. The 17-year-old Robinson, who is working with former Lindsey Vonn coaches Chris Knight and Jeff Fergus, won the junior world title in GS in February. In March’s World Cup Finals, she was runner-up to Shiffrin in the last race of the season. It was the first women’s World Cup giant slalom win by a New Zealander.

AUTO RACING

Hamlin earns Martinsville pole

Turning a lap at 97.840 miles per hour, Denny Hamlin won the pole for Sunday’s Monster Energy First Data 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, where the five-time winner will attempt to lock himself into NASCAR’s title race. It is the opening event of the round of eight and the field will be whittled over the next three races to the four drivers who will compete for the championship. Chase Elliott qualified second but will forfeit that position as punishment for an engine change aftrer the first practice. Martin Truex Jr. was third . . . Two-time defending champion Max Verstappen captured pole position for Sunday’s Formula One Mexican Grand Prix at Mexico City.

BASEBALL

Former ump Meriwether dies

Former major league umpire Chuck Meriwether , who was behind the plate at Busch Stadium in Game 4 when the Red Sox ended their 86-year World Series title drought by beating St. Louis in 2004, died Saturday. He was 63. Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement prior to Game 4 of the World Series. Meriwether had been ill with cancer and died at home in Nashville. He also worked the 2007 World Series when Boston swept Colorado . . . Mickey Callaway, fired as Mets manager days after their season ended, will be the pitching coach for new Angels manager Joe Maddon, MLB Network reported.

TENNIS

Federer rolls into hometown final

Top seed Roger Federer, 38, delighted his hometown fans by cruising past Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4, 6-4, in the Swiss Indoors semis. Seeking a 10th career title in Basel, Switzerland, Federer will play Alex de Minaur, 20, on Sunday. De Minaur outlasted big-serving American Reilly Opelka, 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-3), in a meeting of unseeded players. Both finalists have won three titles this year, though for De Minaur they are the only three of his career while Federer is chasing his 103rd.

Miscellany

Pulisic nets English hat trick

Christian Pulisic scored a hat trick as the young American soccer star announced his English Premier League arrival in Chelsea’s 4-2 win at Burnley. Making his first league start since August, Pulisic struck in the 21st, 45th, and 56th minutes. It was the second hat trick by a US player in league history; Clint Dempsey scored three for Fulham against Newcastle in 2012 . . . The Cleveland Cavaliers completed their four-year, $30.8 million extension for starting forward Cedi Osman, making it official hours before their home opener against the Indiana Pacers . . . Hannah Bilka scored her second goal of the game at 18:22 of the third period as No. 6 BC (7-0-1, 6-0-1 Hockey East) salvaged a 3-3 women’s hockey tie with Maine (3-3-2, 1-2-1) at Conte Forum . . . Julia Nearis (two goals) and Kate Stuart (21 saves) led a 5-1 win for No. 10 BU (5-1-1) at Penn State (3-4-3).