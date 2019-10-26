But several more moves could go down before the deadline. Let’s take a look at some of the top players on the trading block, and where they could land:

Just in the last two weeks, the Rams traded away Marcus Peters and traded for Jalen Ramsey , the Falcons sent Mohamed Sanu to New England, the Broncos set Emmanuel Sanders free to San Francisco, the Lions traded defensive captain Quandre Diggs to Seattle, the Texans traded for Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley , and the Patriots shipped Michael Bennett off to Dallas. Phew.

Advertisement

■ Two star players have had their names bandied about all season: Bengals receiver A.J. Green and Redskins left tackle Trent Williams. Green, a Pro Bowl selection for each of his first seven NFL seasons, is in the last year of his deal and has $6.3 million left on his salary this season. Green hasn’t made a fuss about wanting a trade, but at this point the 0-7 Bengals are better off trading away their 31-year-old receiver for draft picks. The Packers, Raiders, and Bills would all love to get their hands on Green for the stretch run.

As for Williams, who is due $5.8 million for the rest of the season, it is baffling that Washington has chosen to hold onto him out of spite instead of trading him already. Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has vowed to never again play for the Redskins over what he believes to be mistreatment from the team with his medical situation. And he has stuck to his word, sitting out all season and costing himself nearly half of his $11 million salary at this point.

Browns GM John Dorsey has reportedly been calling the Redskins every week trying to pry Williams from them, and has been rebuffed every time. But with the deadline Tuesday, will the Skins finally realize their folly and get some value out of Williams?

Advertisement

■ The Patriots could use help at offensive line and tight end, but they are tight on cap space (about $1.7 million as of Friday morning), and I don’t foresee many great options becoming available.

Other than Williams, no starting-caliber left tackles seem to be available, and anyone the Patriots acquire would be a backup/depth player. Internet rumors have Washington guard Brandon Scherff also on the trade block, but he’ll be seeking a big contract after the season and doesn’t fit the Patriots’ needs right now. Bringing Isaiah Wynn off injured reserve appears to be the Patriots’ best option.

At tight end, Patriots fans all want the Buccaneers’ O.J. Howard or the Falcons’ Austin Hooper, but neither appears likely. The Bucs are wasting Howard so far in Bruce Arians’s new offense, but he’s still an immensely talented player who is under contract through next year for super cheap ($1.48 million this year and $1.97 million next year). There’s no reason to trade him unless they get blown away by an offer.

And Hooper is a breakout young star that the Falcons will want to keep for next year, no matter who is running the team. If the Falcons do trade a tight end, 31-year-old Luke Stocker makes more sense.

■ The Broncos, who already got a third-round pick for Sanders, appear to have at least two more players that they would like to get off their books and trade away for more draft picks.

Advertisement

Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris, who has been disgruntled in Denver for awhile, is set to be a free agent after this year, and is owed $5.19 million for the rest of this season. He’s only 30, and teams such as the Eagles and Texans, who badly need secondary help, are viable landing spots. Defensive end Derek Wolfe is also in the final year of his contract, and for $4.24 million the rest of the year he could help the Lions, Ravens or Seahawks with their struggling pass rush.

■ Another fire sale team should be the Falcons, the NFL’s most disappointing team at 1-6 and getting ready to move on from the head coach and possibly the front office.

Outside linebacker Vic Beasley has underachieved since compiling 15.5 sacks in 2016, totaling just 11.5 in the last three seasons combined. He’s also expensive, with $6.8 million still owed this year. But he’s in the final year of his contract, and could be an intriguing rental for a team in need of pass rush help such as the Ravens, Seahawks, Raiders or Lions.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant, signed through 2022, could be a great fit for a team desperate for help in the secondary such as the Texans and Eagles, and would create about $5 million in cap space for the Falcons for next year. Running back Devonta Freeman, signed through 2023, doesn’t seem as likely a candidate. But he only costs $2 million for the rest of the year, and could be attractive to a contending team, especially if there is an injury this weekend.

Advertisement

■ The Dolphins still have a few serviceable NFL players, and you know they are all up for sale. Two receivers look intriguing: Albert Wilson, who has $3.7 million owed for the rest of this year and $9.5 million next year, and DeVante Parker, who has $2.1 million left this year and $5 million next year. Cornerback Xavien Howard appears to be off the table, but you never know with these Dolphins.

■ The Jets should also start preparing for 2020. Former No. 3 overall pick Leonard Williams has been underwhelming in his development, and he is in the final year of his deal. But moving him might be tough, since he has $7.5 million left this year. But receiver Robby Anderson might fetch the Jets a couple of draft picks. He showed big-play ability two weeks ago with a 92-yard touchdown, and only has $1.6 million owed for this year.

■ Other than Green, the Bengals have attractive trade assets in pass rusher Carlos Dunlap and tight end Tyler Eifert. The Chargers may decide to move on from Melvin Gordon now instead of waiting to collect a compensatory draft pick in 2021. And All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson could potentially land the Cardinals a huge haul considering he’s under contract for next year at a reasonable $12.05 million.

Advertisement

UPON FURTHER REVIEW

Cousins turns season around

Kirk Cousins threw for 285 yards in a win over the Redskins on Thursday. Jim Mone/AP/Associated Press

Uh, sorry, Kirk Cousins. Back in the Oct. 6 Notes column, I wrote that Cousins was looking like an “expensive bust” after the Vikings’ 16-6 loss to the Bears dropped them to 2-2. Cousins was throwing for just 183 yards per game, Stephon Diggs and Adam Thielen couldn’t hide their frustrations, and the Vikings’ offense was generally a mess.

What a difference a month makes. The Vikings finished off a 4-0 October with a win over Washington on Thursday night, and Cousins suddenly has vaulted himself into the MVP conversation. Cousins’s numbers in October were as ridiculously good as they were bad in September: an NFL-high 10 touchdowns, 10.9 yards per attempt, 78.4 completion percentage, and 137.1 passer rating, to go along with 315.5 yards per game and one interception. Cousins has also unleashed his arm, with 13 passes of 20-plus yards in October, most in the NFL.

“He’s playing outstanding right now,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Thursday night. “He’s been on a nice roll for the last four ballgames, and we’re hoping it continues.”

And as for Diggs wanting out of Minnesota? He has had seven catches in each of his last three games, for 167, 142, and 143 yards. “I’m just happy we got the win,” Diggs said Thursday. “The house was burning down and everyone was panicking. So, at this point, we’re just taking it one day at a time and try to keep this going.”

But it’s one thing to do this against the Giants, Eagles, Lions, and Redskins. Big challenges await the next two weeks, with consecutive games at Kansas City and Dallas.

NUMBERS GAME

Gordon logical choice for IR

Josh Gordon was helped off the field after suffering an injury during the Patriots’ Week 6 game against the Giants. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Josh Gordon lost his roster spot with the Patriots this past week — he went on injured reserve for now, and reportedly is going to be released soon. And my hunch is that this was about football and reliability, not about anything going on with Gordon away from the field.

With Mohamed Sanu in tow and N’Keal Harry coming back off injured reserve in two weeks, the Patriots would have had seven receivers on the roster, meaning someone had to go. Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Sanu, and Harry were safe, narrowing it down to Gordon and rookie Gunner Olszewski.

Everyone is rooting for Gordon to overcome his demons, and he played through a lot of injuries, but Gordon was not the most reliable receiver this year. His yards per catch dropped from 18.0 last year to 14.4 this year. His catches per game and yards per game were also down. And Gordon’s 55.6 percent catch rate is by far the worst of the Patriots’ regular receivers.

Related: Josh Gordon had an ‘interesting’ reaction to being placed on injured reserve

Also working against Gordon: He was not 100 percent healthy, as he fought through a knee injury the entire season; Gordon had no guaranteed money on his contract, and his release could save the Patriots $1 million in cap space; and the Patriots also have a younger and potentially more explosive replacement in Harry.

So why Gordon and not Olszewski? Call me crazy, but the Patriots need a guy such as Olszewski on the roster — young, cheap, a player with development potential, and a fearless punt returner and backup option for Edelman.

The Patriots like having two slot types — think Wes Welker and Edelman, or Edelman and Danny Amendola. Olszewski doesn’t play much on offense now, but if Edelman got hurt, he could fill a little bit of his role. Gordon was always a stopgap, someone brought in out of necessity. Olszewski has more of a future in Foxborough.

ETC.

Patriots are still squeezed on cap

Acquiring Mohamed Sanu cost the Patriots $3.8 million in salary and cap space. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

A few other Patriots notes:

■ The Patriots are still tight on the salary cap following a flurry of moves, with about $1.7 million in cap space as of Friday morning, per NFL Players Association records. Mohamed Sanu will cost the Patriots about $3.8 million in salary and cap space this year, and to fit him in, the Patriots restructured guard Shaq Mason’s contract, converting $1.875 million of his base salary this year into a signing bonus.

If the Patriots do make another trade, they’ll likely have to make a corresponding salary cap move.

Interestingly, the Patriots never approached Sanu about restructuring his contract, per a source. He is set to make $6.5 million in 2020.

■ Last week’s 33-0 blanking of the Jets gives the Patriots 28 shutouts in franchise history, and 24 since the 1970 merger. And with the Patriots also shutting out the Dolphins in Week 2, this year is just the fourth in the franchise’s 60 seasons that they have had multiple shutouts. The others: 1982, 1983, 2003 (three shutouts).

■ Bill Belichick can reach a nice, round number Sunday with a win over the Browns. Belichick can become the third coach in NFL history with 300 wins (including postseason), joining Don Shula (347) and George Halas (324). And it would be fitting for Belichick to get win No. 300 against the Browns, where he coached from 1991-95.

Jones has answered the bell

Former Patriot Chandler Jones sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones four times last week. He was named NFC Defensive Players of the Week. Adam Hunger/AP/FR110666 AP via AP

Many Patriots fans probably had the same reaction on Wednesday when Chandler Jones was announced as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week: “Oh yeah, remember that guy?”

Jones has been one of the league’s top defensive players since being traded by the Patriots to the Cardinals in 2016. With four more sacks last week against the Giants, Jones leads the NFL with 49.5 sacks since the start of 2016 — more than Aaron Donald (43.5), Von Miller (40.5), Khalil Mack (38.5), and several other more heralded players. Jones is second in the NFL with 13 forced fumbles since 2016, and second with 59 tackles for loss.

Jones is more disruptive now than he ever was in his four seasons in New England (though much of it here was scheme related). Yet because he plays for the Cardinals, who haven’t made the playoffs in any of his three seasons, we never hear much about Jones, especially in the context of the NFL’s best defenders.

But he definitely is in the short conversation. “I can’t control who talks about me or how often they talk about me,” Jones said this past week on 98.7 FM in Phoenix. “Ultimately, all I have to do is do my job. If it gets spoken about, then so be it.”

Extra points

If Drew Brees wants to reclaim his starting job Sunday against Arizona, Teddy Bridgewater should be more than happy to let him. Bridgewater has made himself a lot of money this year, going 5-0 as a fill-in starter for Brees, with impressive wins at Seattle, at the Bears, and against the Cowboys. Bridgewater completed 67.7 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, compiling a solid 98.9 passer rating. Bridgewater is going to be a free agent after this season, and he has proven his worthiness as a starter — all that can happen now is an injury or ineffective play to mess things up. It’s very possible that Brees retires after the year and Bridgewater is the Saints’ Week 1 starter in 2020 . . . Sunday’s Titans-Buccaneers game was supposed to be the second-ever matchup between Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota, the top two picks of the 2015 draft. Instead, Mariota was running the scout team all week, mimicking Winston and watching Ryan Tannehill prepare for the start. Ouch . . . From the “Only the Bills” file: The Bills will have an ax-throwing station during their pregame festivities outside the stadium before Sunday’s game against the Eagles. The Bills will also hold a wing-eating contest, with the winner getting a fat Wing Championship gold chain . . . Maybe size does matter for quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield, who only stands 6 feet 1 inch, leads the NFL in batted passes at the line of scrimmage, with nine this year. And Kyler Murray, listed generously at 5-10, is tied for fourth-most with seven. Coincidentally, Murray is tied with Joe Flacco, who stands 6-6 . . . Bless you, Freddie Kitchens. His answer this past week when asked about the state of NFL officiating: “I like money, so I am not going to complain about the officials. As for his players? “If they want to give their money to the league, they can do it,” he said. “It does not matter to me either way. I would like for them to keep their money, but I also like our guys to be passionate about what they are doing. They have a decision to make, I guess.”