Spoiler alert: Contained within shall be a long list of ridiculous statistics and examples illustrating the myriad ways and historic effectiveness with which the Patriots have stopped their opponents from scoring. Against Cleveland, those ways included an interception for a 315-pound defensive tackle and a turnover on what was otherwise one of the best plays of the night for the Browns. You could take our word for it that it was fairly bananas, but perhaps it’s more interesting to relive . . .

FOXBOROUGH — The latest absurdity produced by this Patriots defense came early Sunday, when that unit turned the Browns over on three consecutive snaps, the first time any team has done so since the Dolphins in Week 1 of 2012 against the Texans and the seventh time any team has done so since 2000.

Advertisement

It started on the Browns’ second drive of the game, when Dont’a Hightower recovered a Nick Chubb fumble and ran it back 26 yards for a touchdown, the fourth touchdown of the season for the Patriots defense. That was the same number of touchdowns they’d given up to that point.

“It helps us a lot but obviously, it’s something that we like and something that we pride ourselves on and something that we’re going to continue to do,” Hightower said.

Dont'a Hightower had plenty of company when he returned a fumble recovery 26 yards for a touchdown. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Continue they did. Cleveland got the ball back and handed off to Chubb again. Chubb got free and ran 44 yards before he was run down and tackled from behind by Jonathan Jones, whose running speed reached 20.25 miles per hour on his way to make the tackle, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. As he sprinted, he saw Chubb holding the ball away from his body, on a rainy day to boot, and knew if he caught him he’d have a good chance to strip it.

Advertisement

“It was like ‘come get me!’ ” Jones said.

Jones caught up with Chubb at the 16-yard line, made the tackle and chopped the ball out. Devin McCourty had also hustled back, and was there to recover.

“That was a tremendous play,” said coach Bill Belichick. “[Jones] just tracked Chubb down and timed the slap perfectly. I’m not even sure who got the ball but getting it out was half the battle and then recovering it was the other half the battle. I thought the defense as a team, our effort and hustle on that play really speaks to the level of commitment that those guys have out there for each other and for the team.”

Jonathan Jones knocked the ball loose from Nick Chubb after the Browns’ running back had gone 44 yards. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

The Patriots wound up punting on the ensuing drive, so it did not net New England any points, but the turnover sequence was not yet over.

The final entry came after that Patriots punt and was perhaps the most impressive. Lawrence Guy, the 315-pound defensive lineman, intercepted Baker Mayfield on a shovel pass meant for Jarvis Landry.

“I honestly don’t know what happened,” Landry said. “I came to get the shovel pass, it was a shovel pass. I saw a flash of color and Guy made the play.”

Guy got off his block almost instantly, and was about to navigate into the backfield when he realized there was a football headed for his chest. It was not only the first interception of Guy’s nine-year NFL career but the first interception of his entire football-playing life.

Advertisement

“When I saw the ball coming I was like ‘Oh, he threw me the ball,’ ” Guy said. “‘This is the first time it’s happened. Get my hands up, let me get it.’”

Once he caught it, Guy was thinking touchdown. That didn’t quite materialize. Once he realized the end zone was probably not his destiny on that play, his mind turned elsewhere.

“I’ve got to high-and-tight this ball because I can’t fumble this, I’ll look like crap if I fumble this,” he thought.

Defensive tackles don’t usually fill up the stat sheet, and that was certainly an unusual way for Guy to do so.

“He’s got more interceptions than me,” said Jones, the cornerback, laughing.

“He’s got more sacks than I do,” Guy shot back, correctly.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones (right) congratulates Lawrence Guy after Guy made his first career interception. Jim davis/Globe Staff

The Patriots did turn that extra possession into points, going 11 yards in two plays for a touchdown that put them up, 17-0.

With those three turnovers, the game became the third straight in which the Patriots got three or more take-aways, the first time they have done so since Weeks 10-12 of 2012.

All three came in the first quarter, the first instance of three first-quarter turnovers in Bill Belichick’s tenure as Patriots head coach. No other NFL team has had three first-quarter take-aways in a game this season, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Anyone who believes in math must believe that this defense is performing at a rare level. There are valid questions about what impact the level of competition they have faced has made on those performances. There is a relentlessness, though, to the way the defense is playing that is currently translating to these ridiculous sequences. Opponents are making mistakes; absurdly few are going unpunished.

Advertisement

“You play every down to change the game,” Guy said. “It shows up on our pass rush that everybody is playing for each other. It pops up, you don’t know when your time might come but when it comes, it shows up.”

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.