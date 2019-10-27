Though he prepares his club for all possible weather conditions, coach Bill Belichick revealed last week he waits until “as late as possible” before he starts discussing the elements with his players and staff. He cited a situation from earlier this season for why he plays the waiting game.

Misery was in forecast and misery arrived as the Patriots hosted the Browns in a deluge Sunday afternoon.

“The Giants game, it was supposed to be the monsoon and everything you hear, and like usual, there was not one drop of rain and, I’d say, minimal wind. There was some wind, it was across the field, so it didn’t really affect the game much,’’ said the coach, who’s had his problems with weather forecasters in the past.

Advertisement

Back in 2014 is commented that, “if I did my job the way they do theirs, I’d be here about week.’’

The coach noted that some conditions are pretty easy to predict but in New England it’s not so easy.

“We went down to Miami [in Week 2], we thought it was going to be hot. We thought it was going to be hot when the game was scheduled, we thought it was going to be hot in training camp, we thought it was going to be hot the week before the game, we thought it was going to be hot the day of the game and it was,’’ he said. “So, predicting heat in Miami in September . . . maybe you and I could figure that out.’’

He acknowledged he does keep an eye on the forecast and also that it’s not an easy thing to get perfect.

“I’m sure it’s hard to get it right, especially specific locations such as this,’’ he said before Sunday’s 27-13 win over the Browns. “Like, where it is 10 miles from here and where it is here makes all the difference in the world to us.’’

Advertisement

Tom Brady said Friday that he was aware of the rainy forecast and that he “worked on some wet ball stuff” during practice. Brady has famously played well in foul weather and said increasing concentration is one of the keys to success.

“You’ve really got to think about the center-quarterback exchange, think about the handoffs, think about throwing the ball accurately,’’ he said. “It’s just another level of concentration. So, I think it just falls into the mental toughness bucket at the end of the day. Being here in New England, as we all know, we experience many different changes in weather very quickly, just being outside practicing every day is good for us.’’

Mason sits out

Shaq Mason missed his first game of the season after the right guard was limited all week in practice with an ankle injury.

Mason was replaced in the lineup by James Ferentz, who made his first career start. Ferentz has bounced between New England’s practice squad and active roster over the past two seasons, playing 24 offensive snaps in that span.

The other game day inactives for New England were rookies Joejuan Williams, Damien Harris, and Byron Cowart. Tight ends Matt LaCosse (ankle) and Ryan Izzo (concussion) had previously been ruled out.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.